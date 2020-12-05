शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Farmers protest live updates Singhu Tikri Ghazipur and Chilla border Fifth round of talks between modi government and farmers today

Live

सरकार और किसानों के बीच आज होगी पांचवें दौर की बैठक, आठ को भारत बंद का एलान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 08:14 AM IST
Farmers protest live updates Singhu Tikri Ghazipur and Chilla border Fifth round of talks between modi government and farmers today
किसानों का आंदोलन जारी - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

कृषि कानून के खिलाफ किसानों का आज 10वें दिन भी विरोध जारी है। दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जमे किसान संगठनों और सरकार के बीच आज पांचवें दौर की बातचीत होगी। गुरुवार को हुई चौथे दौर की बातचीत में कोई सहमति नहीं बन पाई थी। किसान संगठन कानून को पूरी तरह वापस लेने पर अड़े हैं। इसके लिए संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की भी मांग की गई है। पढ़ें पल-पल की अपडेट...
 
लाइव अपडेट

08:01 AM, 05-Dec-2020

सरकार और किसानों के बीच आज होगी पांचवें दौर की बैठक, आठ को भारत बंद का एलान

कृषि कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जमे किसान संगठनों और सरकार के बीच आज पांचवें दौर की बातचीत होगी। गुरुवार को हुई चौथे दौर की बातचीत में कोई सहमति नहीं बन पाई थी। किसान संगठन कानून को पूरी तरह वापस लेने पर अड़े हैं। इसके लिए संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की भी मांग की गई है।

city & states delhi ncr delhi noida ghaziabad faridabad gurugram haryana panipat sonipat farmers protest punjab farmer protest farm laws
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

