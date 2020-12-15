किसान आंदोलन का 20वां दिनः अगले एक सप्ताह की रणनीति पर आज चर्चा, फिर वार्ता की तैयारी में सरकार

09:50 AM, 15-Dec-2020

Delhi: Farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) enters day 18. Farmers say they're facing difficulties in cold weather but will continue their fight.



"There're lot of problems we've to face. But we're here to protest as we want justice," says 80-year old protester Ram Kali pic.twitter.com/yK728pbAMc