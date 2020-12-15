किसान आंदोलन का 20वां दिनः अगले एक सप्ताह की रणनीति पर आज चर्चा, फिर वार्ता की तैयारी में सरकार

Liveकिसान आंदोलन का 20वां दिनः अगले एक सप्ताह की रणनीति पर आज चर्चा, फिर वार्ता की तैयारी में सरकार
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) enters day 18. Farmers say they're facing difficulties in cold weather but will continue their fight.— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
"There're lot of problems we've to face. But we're here to protest as we want justice," says 80-year old protester Ram Kali pic.twitter.com/yK728pbAMc
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.