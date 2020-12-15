शहर चुनें
Farmers protest live updates despite of cold weather farmers firm on their decision singhu border tikri chilla ghazipur borders closed

Live

किसान आंदोलन का 20वां दिनः अगले एक सप्ताह की रणनीति पर आज चर्चा, फिर वार्ता की तैयारी में सरकार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 09:53 AM IST
Farmers protest live updates despite of cold weather farmers firm on their decision singhu border tikri chilla ghazipur borders closed
किसानों का आंदोलन जारी - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

किसानों का आंदोलन 20वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। दिल्ली में दिनोंदिन में बढ़ती ठंड के बावजूद किसानों का हौसला नहीं टूटा है और वह अपनी मांग को पूरा हुए बिना दिल्ली की सीमाएं छोड़ने को तैयार नहीं हैं। वहीं सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही प्रदर्शकारी किसानों को बांटा जा रहा लंगर भी बदला गया है और अब वह मेवे के लड्डू भी खा रहे हैं। आंदोलन के चलते आज भी दिल्ली के कई रास्ते और बॉर्डर बंद रहेंगे। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट....
लाइव अपडेट

09:50 AM, 15-Dec-2020

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन का 18वां दिन

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन का आज 18वां दिन है। बढ़ती ठंड के बाद भी किसान यहां से हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं। प्रदर्शन में बैठी 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला राम कली ने कहा कि यहां हम कई तकलीफों का सामना कर रहे हैं। लेकिन हम यहां प्रदर्शन के लिए आए हैं क्योंकि हमें न्यान चाहिए।

city & states delhi ncr delhi farmers protest farm act 2020 farm bill 2020 farmers protest delhi singhu border ghazipur border tikri border
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

