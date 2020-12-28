शहर चुनें
आंदोलन के 33वें दिन भी दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे हैं किसान, मांगें पूरी न होने तक हरियाणा के टोल करेंगे फ्री

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 10:02 AM IST
Farmers Protest live update 28 December singhu tikri ghazipur chilla and other borders closed kisan firm on their demand
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन करते किसानों की तस्वीर - फोटो : जी पाल

खास बातें

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की अलग-अलग सीमाओं पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों का आंदोलन आज 33वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। इस बीच कई दौर की वार्ता के बाद मंगलवार को एक बार फिर किसान और केंद्र सरकार की बैठक होगी। इससे पहले किसान संगठनों ने रविवाल को ऐलान किया कि जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं होतीं हरियाणा के सभी टोल फ्री करेंगे। वहीं पंजाब में किसानों ने 1411 मोबाइल टावरों के कनेक्शन भी काट दिए। आज भी किसान आंदोलन के चलते दिल्ली की कई सीमाएं और रास्ते बंद रहेंगे। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स....
लाइव अपडेट

10:01 AM, 28-Dec-2020

निरंकारी समागम मैदान में डटे हैं प्रदर्शनकारी

दिल्ली में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान प्रदर्शनकारी बुराड़ी के निरंकारी समागम ग्राउंड में डटे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार चाहे कुछ भी कर ले लेकिन जब तक हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं होतीं तब तक हम आंदोलन खत्म नहीं करेंगे।

Spotlight

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match LIVE: मुश्किल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बुमराह ने स्मिथ को किया क्लीन बोल्ड

28 दिसंबर 2020

दुर्गापुरी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास बने चेक पोस्ट पर पुलिस ने किया चालान
Lucknow

यूपीः जातिसूचक शब्द इस्तेमाल के मामले में ‘सक्सेना जी’ के नाम कटा पहला चालान

28 दिसंबर 2020

जैद, गौहर और कुशाल
Bollywood

VIDEO: एयरपोर्ट पर पति ने छोड़ा और फ्लाइट में एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से टकरा गईं गौहर खान, कुशाल टंडन बोले- हाय किस्मत

28 दिसंबर 2020

घर के आंगन में अपने आठ बच्चों के साथ चारपाई पर बैठी नाजरीन
विशेष

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट मेरठ: कम उम्र में शादी...मां और बच्चे की जिंदगी पर आफत

28 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gwalior

कम्प्रेसर मशीन के पाइप से गुप्तांग में हवा भरने से मजदूर की मौत, दो पुलिस अधिकारी निलंबित

28 दिसंबर 2020

बेटी के शव से लिपट फफक कर रोई मां
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड: पुलिस हिरासत में पति ने दी मुखाग्नि, दिल को झकझोर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2020

बुराड़ी मैदान में प्याज उगाते किसान....
India News

किसान आंदोलन: बुराड़ी मैदान में किसानों ने शुरू की प्याज की सांकेतिक खेती

28 दिसंबर 2020

mobile sms
India News

सरकार ने एक मैसेज से देशवासियों को किया अलर्ट! आपके पास तो नहीं आया है ये एसएमएस

28 दिसंबर 2020

solar eclipse
India News

नया साल लेकर आ रहा ग्रहण के चार गजब नजारे, इस खगोलीय घटना से होगी 2021 की शुरुआत

27 दिसंबर 2020

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और रीना रॉय
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा को अपनी बेटी बताए जाने पर जब भड़क गई थीं रीना रॉय, कहा था- वो मेरी तरह नहीं दिखती

27 दिसंबर 2020

