Farmers Protest: कड़कड़ाती ठंड और विफल वार्ता के बावजूद डटे हुए हैं किसान, प्रदर्शन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 08:48 AM IST
Farmers protest continues on Singhu Tikri Chilla and Delhi Ghaziabad borders live update in hindi
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर करीब 10 दिनों से चल रहे आंदोलन, सरकार से विफल वार्ता और कड़कड़ाती ठंड के बावजूद हजारों की संख्या में दिल्ली एनसीआर पहुंचे किसानों का विरोध लगातार जारी है। रविवार सुबह से ही किसान सिंघु, टीकरी, दिल्ली गाजियाबाद, चिल्ला व अन्य बॉर्डरों पर डटे हुए हैं। शनिवार को एक बार फिर केंद्र के साथ वार्ता बेनतीजा रहने पर किसानों में रोष पनप गया। बॉर्डरों पर डटे किसानों ने एलान कर दिया है कि वह आंदोलन को तेज करेंगे और बगैर मांग पूरी हुए वापस नहीं जाएंगे। यहां पढ़ें किसान आंदोलन से संबंधित हर अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

08:41 AM, 06-Dec-2020

कड़कड़ाती ठंड में भी प्रदर्शन जारी

दिल्ली में ठंड ने कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया है। मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के मुताबिक आज का न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस होने की संभावना है। इतनी ठंड के बावजूद भी किसान अपने प्रदर्शन स्थल पर बैठे हुए हैं।

