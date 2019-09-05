शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता विकास चौधरी हत्याकांड में शामिल फरीदाबाद पुलिस का कांस्टेबल गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 01:46 PM IST
विकास चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
विकास चौधरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता विकास चौधरी हत्याकांड में अपराध जांच शाखा ने गुरुवार को फरीदाबाद पुलिस में तैनात एक हवलदार को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार किए गए हवलदार का नाम राजकुमार है। 
आरोपी हवलदार इससे पहले गुरुग्राम एसटीएफ में तैनात था। जांच में पता चला है कि हवलदार ने ही विकास चौधरी और शहर के अन्य कारोबारियों के फोन नंबर कौशल को उपलब्ध करवाए थे। पुलिस उसे अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ करेगी।

गिरफ्तारी के बाद आरोपी को नौकरी से बर्खास्त किर दिया गया। 
