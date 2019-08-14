शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   faridabad dcp vikram kapoor commits suicide by shooting himself with service revolver all update

फरीदाबादः डीसीपी विक्रम कपूर ने की आत्महत्या, सर्विस रिवाल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 08:42 AM IST
डीसीपी विक्रमजीत सिंह कपूर
डीसीपी विक्रमजीत सिंह कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
फरीदाबाद के एनआईटी में बुधवार तड़के उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब डिप्टी कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस(डीसीपी) विक्रमजीत सिंह ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने खुद को अपने सर्विस रिवाल्वर से गोली मारी है। हालांकि अभी तक आत्महत्या के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है और छानबीन कर रही है।

ये भी पढ़ेंः फरीदाबाद: स्कूल में मिट्टी के नीचे महिला का हाथ दिखने से मची सनसनी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

five-year-old girl sexual assault by a sweeper in a renowned school, accused arrested
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नामी स्कूल में पांच वर्षीय बच्ची से सफाईकर्मी ने किया दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

50 लाख की ठगी के आरोप में दो महिलाएं गिरफ्तार, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस के नाम पर लगाती थी चूना

14 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म कर युवती की हत्या करने वाला मास्टरमाइंड गिरफ्तार, जबरन लिखवाया था एक नोट  

14 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
पुलिस गिरफ्त में बाइक बोट का सीईओ तरुण शर्मा
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट का सीईओ गिरफ्तार, पोंजी स्कीम से पांच हजार करोड़ रुपये की ठगी का आरोप

14 अगस्त 2019

छापेमारी में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, 15 युवतियों समेत 24 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

मर्डर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बस का शीशा तोड़ने के आरोप में दोस्तों ने की युवक की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
विज्ञापन
dcp vikram kapoor crime in faridabad faridabad police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीदारों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क बनाएगी यूपी रेरा, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

14 अगस्त 2019

मंगलवार को बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून सक्रिय, चार दिन बारिश के आसार

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटे से स्कूलों में दाखिले के नाम पर ठगी, पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला को किया गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

vinay sahasrabuddhe
World

भारत कभी धार्मिक राष्ट्र नहीं रहा, न हो सकता है: आईसीसीआर

14 अगस्त 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

50 लाख की ठगी के आरोप में दो महिलाएं गिरफ्तार, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस के नाम पर लगाती थी चूना

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलिस गिरफ्त में बाइक बोट का सीईओ तरुण शर्मा
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट का सीईओ गिरफ्तार, पोंजी स्कीम से पांच हजार करोड़ रुपये की ठगी का आरोप

14 अगस्त 2019

five-year-old girl sexual assault by a sweeper in a renowned school, accused arrested
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नामी स्कूल में पांच वर्षीय बच्ची से सफाईकर्मी ने किया दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

इसरो
India News

इसरो को चाहिए आपके बनाए सैटेलाइट्स, जानें अब तक स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा तैयार कितने उपग्रह अंतरिक्ष में गए

13 अगस्त 2019

Independence day
Education

Independence day 2019: भारत के साथ इन तीन देशों में भी मनाया जाता है स्वतंत्रता दिवस

12 अगस्त 2019

Palak
Bollywood

सौतेले पिता की गिरफ्तारी के बाद श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताई पूरी सच्चाई

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फ्लैट पर बंधा हुआ लंगूर
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः लंगूर पालना पड़ा दो लोगों को महंगा, वन विभाग ने किया मुकदमा दर्ज

सेक्टर-135 स्थित होम्स रिड्ज रेजीडेंसी में लंगूर पालने पर वन विभाग ने दो लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। डीएफओ पीके श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि पुष्पेंद्र कई माह से सोसायटी के खाली फ्लैट में लंगूर को रस्सी से बांधकर रखा था।

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल ने ऑटो चालकों को दी बड़ी राहत, फिटनेस व जीपीएस ट्रैकिंग शुल्क माफ 

14 अगस्त 2019

मंगलवार को बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून सक्रिय, चार दिन बारिश के आसार

14 अगस्त 2019

bulandshahr violence
Delhi NCR

स्याना हिंसा मामलाः राजद्रोह के मामले में जीतू फौजी सहित सात को जमानत

14 अगस्त 2019

गुरु नानक देव की जयंती पर दिल्ली में आयोजित होंगे कई कार्यक्रम
Delhi NCR

श्री गुरु नानक देव के 550वें प्रकाश वर्ष पर 10 करोड़ खर्च करेगी सरकार, दिल्ली में होंगे कई कार्यक्रम

14 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने का पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: सूरजपुर में सांसद महेश शर्मा और विधायक तेजपाल सिंह नागर के लापता होने के लगे पोस्टर

14 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज शोक सभा
Delhi NCR

सुषमा स्वराज की शोक सभा में पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह किया उन्हें याद

13 अगस्त 2019

पीड़ित युवती
Delhi NCR

क्रूरता: सौ रुपये का सूट खरीदने पर भाई ने फोड़ी बहन की आंखें

13 अगस्त 2019

107 cases of Malaria, 47 of dengue and 20 of Chikungunya in Delhi, Know Preventive measures
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मलेरिया के 107, डेंगू के 47 और चिकनगुनिया के 20 मामले, हो सकती है और बढ़ोतरी

14 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटे से स्कूलों में दाखिले के नाम पर ठगी, पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला को किया गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

हर रात रोशनी से नहाएगा संसद भवन, रात में इस तरह दिखेगा लोकतंत्र का मंदिर

अब हर रात संसद भवन एलईडी लाइटों से जगमगाएगा। मंगलवार को संसद भवन में नई रोशनी व्यवस्था का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया।

13 अगस्त 2019

सिक्किम 2:04

सिक्किम में बदले सियासी समीकरण, चामलिंग की पार्टी के 10 विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

13 अगस्त 2019

मोदी 15:38

सुषमा स्वराज की विरासत को संभालना उनको सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगीः पीएम मोदी

13 अगस्त 2019

खेल 1:34

वेस्टइंडीज में मस्ती करते दिखे शिखर धवन और श्रेयस अय्यर, इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो किया पोस्ट

13 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 4:08

पाकिस्तान के साथ ही शुरू हो गई थी खालिस्तान की मांग

13 अगस्त 2019

Related

fire in gandhi nagar market
Delhi NCR

गांधी नगर मार्केट में आग से छह दुकानें जलीं, दमकल की 21 गाड़ियों ने तीन घंटे में पाया काबू

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आर्मी में राइफलमैन को डीटीसी बस ने कुचला, कोर्ट ने कहा-1.17 करोड़ मुआवजा दो

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीदारों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क बनाएगी यूपी रेरा, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

14 अगस्त 2019

sexual harassment victim gave birth a girl child
Delhi NCR

गैंगरेप पीड़िता ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, पूछा- बच्ची को किसका नाम दूं

13 अगस्त 2019

engineer Imran became Ram converted religion from Muslim to Hindu
Delhi NCR

मुस्लिम धर्म में कुरीतियां बता इमरान से बन गया राम

13 अगस्त 2019

terrorist attack Inputs again reported in Delhi Red Fort security increased
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: लालकिले पर आतंकी हमले की फिर मिली सूचना, पतंग और ड्रोन उड़ाने पर लगी रोक

13 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited