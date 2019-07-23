शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ईरान में गायब आयुष को भारत वापस लाने की मांग, परिजनों की सरकार से गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 06:43 AM IST
आयुष का भाई
आयुष का भाई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दुबई की एक शिपिंग कंपनी में काम करने वाले आयुष चौधरी को उसके परिजनों ने वापस भारत लाने की मांग सरकार से की है। बता दें कि आयुष दुबई की एक कंपनी में काम करता है और वह ईरान में लापता हो गया है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आयुष के भाई शुभम का कहना है कि 17 जुलाई को हमे सूचना दी गई कि आयुष समुद्र में गिर गया है। हम चाहते हैं कि भारत सरकार इस मामले को देखे और उसे खोजकर वापस लाने में मदद करे। 

ayush chaudhary missing in iran
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
