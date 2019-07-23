ईरान में गायब आयुष को भारत वापस लाने की मांग, परिजनों की सरकार से गुहार

Noida: Family of Ayush Chaudhary, a sailor at a Dubai-based shipping company who went missing in Iran urges Indian govt to bring him back. Subham, Ayush's brother says,"on 17 July we were informed that he fell into the sea. We want our govt to look into the matter&find him"(22.7) pic.twitter.com/yi30WS0gP3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2019
केंद्र सरकार उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव से जेड प्लस (ब्लैक कैट कमांडो) सुरक्षा वापस लेने की तैयारी में है।
23 जुलाई 2019