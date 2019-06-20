शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   family of a person reach delhi of 243 people who sail from kerala but not return appeal govt to find

केरल से नाव पर निकले 243 लोग जनवरी से लापता, दिल्ली पहुंचा एक परिवार, सरकार से लगाई ढूंढने की गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 01:21 PM IST
केरल से लापता 243 लोगों में से एक का परिवार दिल्ली पहुंचा
केरल से लापता 243 लोगों में से एक का परिवार दिल्ली पहुंचा - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
अपने परिवार के किसी लापता शख्स का इंतजार करना कितना तकलीफ भरा होता है ये कोई इस परिवार से पूछे जो केरल से दिल्ली पहुंचा है। ये परिवार चाहता है कि उसका लापता सदस्य जो पिछले 5 महीने से घर नहीं पहुंचा उसे भारत सरकार ढूंढ कर ला दे।
दरअसल इसी साल जनवरी के महीने में 243 लोग एक नाव पर सवार होकर केरल के तट से सैर के लिए निकले थे। लेकिन 5 महीने गुजरने के बाद भी आज तक उनमें से कोई घर नहीं लौटा है। यही बात उनके परिवारवालों को दिल्ली लाई है। उन्हें सरकार से उम्मीद है कि वह उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को ढूंढ कर लाएगी या उनकी कोई खबर लाएगी।

243 लोगों में से एक के परिवार की सदस्य कस्तूरी ने बताया कि, 'आज 5 महीने बाद भी उनकी कोई खबर नहीं है। यही कारण है कि हमें भारत सरकार से उन्हें ढूंढने की अपील करने के लिए दिल्ली आना पड़ा है।'



 

kerala indian government
