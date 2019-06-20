केरल से नाव पर निकले 243 लोग जनवरी से लापता, दिल्ली पहुंचा एक परिवार, सरकार से लगाई ढूंढने की गुहार

Delhi: Kasturi, relatives of one of the 243 people, who set sail from Kerala coast in a boat in January&are missing for past 5 months, appeals to the govt to find her kin, says, "Till today there is no info about them. We have come to Delhi to appeal to the govt to find them." pic.twitter.com/Q1rExyNdlO— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
दिल्ली से सटे फरीदाबाद से गुरुवार सुबह एक ऐसा सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है जिससे पूरे इलाके में तनाव फैल गया है। दरअसल आज सुबह ही एक कब्र खुदी मिली। जब देखा गया तो पता चला कि शव से सिर गायब था।
20 जून 2019