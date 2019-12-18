शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रोः जाफराबाद और मौजपुर-बाबरपुर स्टेशन पर नहीं होगा प्रवेश और निकास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 07:09 AM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो के जाफराबाद और मौजपुर-बाबरपुर स्टेशन से आज प्रवेश और निकास नहीं होगा। हालांकि शिव विहार की ओर जाने के लिए मौजपुर स्टेशन से गाड़ी बदली जा सकती है। रूट के बाकी स्टेशनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य रहेंगी। 
विज्ञापन
