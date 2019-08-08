शहर चुनें

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा, फ्लाइट के लिए पहुंचना होगा तीन से चार घंटे पहले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 11:37 AM IST
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह सुरक्षा व्यवस्था गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारियों के चलते व कुछ अन्य कारणों से बढ़ाई गई है।
इसके चलते यह नोटिस जारी किया गया है कि घरेलू फ्लाइट पकड़ने वाले यात्री एयरपोर्ट पर 3 घंटे पहले पहुंचे। वहीं अंतरराष्ट्रीय फ्लाइट के यात्रियों को चार घंटे पहले हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचना होगा।

इसके साथ ही मिलने और स्वागत करने वालों के लिए जो क्षेत्र है उसमें 10 अगस्त से 20 अगस्त तक एंट्री बाधित रहेगी। स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सिक्योरिटी अलर्ट के चलते ये सारे कदम उठाए गए हैं।
igi airport security tightened at igi airport
