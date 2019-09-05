निर्माणाधीन इमारत की ऊपरी मंजिल पर लिफ्ट का तार टूटा, 12 घायल, मामला दर्ज

Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North: Wire of a lift meant for taking construction material from ground floor to upper floor of an under construction DDA building in Narela has broken; 12 persons injured. Case registered against the construction company. #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
5 सितंबर 2019