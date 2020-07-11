शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   ED carries out searches fema 1999 at 8 locations of delhi ghaziabad on several tour and travel companies directors ca

प्रवर्तन निशेलाय ने दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद में मारे कई ट्रवेल कंपनियों पर छापे, 3.57 करोड़ रुपये के साथ जब्त किए कई दस्तावेज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 03:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने जब्त किए रुपये
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने जब्त किए रुपये - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने नौ जुलाई को फेमा कानून के तहत दिल्ली और गाजियाबाद के आठ जगहों पर छापेमारी की। इसमें टूर एंड ट्रवेल कंपनियों के निदेशकों के घर और दफ्तर और उनके सीए के घर आदि भी शामिल हैं। 
विज्ञापन

ईडी ने इन छापों में 3.57 करोड़ नकदी और कई दस्तावेज व डिजिटल रिकॉर्ड भी जब्त किए हैं। फेमा, 1999 के तहत शुरू हुई जांच में यह पाया गया है कि ये कंपनियां पेमेंट गेटवे बनाकर विदेशियों को ई-वीजा देने के नाम पर विदेशी प्रेषण की रसीद प्राप्त करते हैं।
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
enforcement directorate

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे गैंग को शरण देने वालों पर यूपी एसटीएफ ने कसा शिकंजा, दो गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, दाऊद इब्राहिम
Bollywood

रॉ के पूर्व अफसर ने किया सनसनीखेज दावा, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत में अंडरवर्ल्ड का बताया हाथ

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सबसे बड़ा सवाल, अगर विकास दुबे जिंदा रहता तो क्या होता...?

11 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर न होने की मंत्री ने ली थी गारंटी, तय योजना के तहत सब हुआ, लेकिन...

11 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

टीवी पर सबसे बड़ा बदमाश होने की खबर देख खुश हुआ था विकास दुबे, चश्मा-मास्क और गमछा बना ढाल

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

विकास दुबे को 20 साल पहले मार दिया जाता तो इतनी लाशें न गिरतीं, राजनीतिक गंदगी है जिम्मेदार

11 जुलाई 2020

हागिया सोफिया मस्जिद
World

हागिया सोफियाः 900 साल चर्च, 500 साल मस्जिद, फिर संग्रहालय... अब फिर से मस्जिद

11 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

बसपा सुप्रीमो से सीधे मिलता था विकास दुबे, जो कहता था वही करते थे सपा विधायक, दो भाजपा MLA बेहद करीबी

11 जुलाई 2020

Operation Clean Half gang including gangster clean search for others
Lucknow

ऑपरेशन क्लीनः सरगना समेत आधा गैंग साफ, बाकियों की तलाश

11 जुलाई 2020

इंश्योरेंस
Banking Beema

आ गई 'कोरोना कवच' पॉलिसी, प्रीमियम 447 से शुरू, जानें कितना मिलेगा कवर

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited