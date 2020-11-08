शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police arrested accused in 7 crore scam

दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने 7 करोड़ के घोटाले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 04:27 PM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : delhipolice.nic.in

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने एक अंतरराज्यीय धोखाधड़ी घोटाले में शामिल एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। व्यक्ति पर 7 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले का आरोप है। 
विज्ञापन

आरोपी को नोएडा सेक्टर 20 से नोएडा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया और दो दिन की हिरासत में भेज दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi police economic offenses wing arrested accused scam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Uttarakhand Latest news: India First Longest suspension Bridge Dobra Chanthi Open For Public From Today
Dehradun

जनता के लिए खुला देश का सबसे लंबा सस्पेंशन ब्रिज, तस्वीरें देखकर नजर हटाना होगा मुश्किल...

8 नवंबर 2020

मृतक सिपाही सोनू चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

आगरा: खनन माफिया के गुर्गों ने सिपाही पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर की हत्या, फायरिंग कर भागे

8 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ओएनजीसी वैकेंसी 2020
Government Jobs

बस एक ऑनलाइन इंटरव्यू और करें ONGC में सरकारी नौकरी, सैलरी 75,000 तक

8 नवंबर 2020

निकिता हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: तौसीफ और रेहान को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सोशल मीडिया से सामने आया एक और सच

8 नवंबर 2020

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

एक्जिट पोल : क्या लालू के पलटूराम के सामने आ गई है राजनीति की बड़ी चुनौती?

8 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
SSC वैकेंसी 2020
Government Jobs

SSC CHSL: 5000 पदों पर केंद्र सरकार में बंपर भर्तियां, 12वीं पास हैं तो ऐसे करें आवेदन

8 नवंबर 2020

पीलीभीत में जांच करती पुलिस
Bareilly

यूपी: दरिंदगी के बाद मुंह में पुआल ठूंसकर बच्ची को मार डाला, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

8 नवंबर 2020

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव: एग्जिट पोल में सरकार बनती देख एक्शन में कांग्रेस, सोनिया ने इन्हें सौंपी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

8 नवंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: नवंबर महीने का दूसरा सप्ताह 7 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ

8 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद पिता-पुत्री हत्याकांड: खौफनाक थे मन्नान और यूनुस के मंसूबे, सनसनीखेज कहानी सुनकर अधिकारी भी हैरान

8 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X