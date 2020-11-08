दिल्ली पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने 7 करोड़ के घोटाले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया

आरोपी को नोएडा सेक्टर 20 से नोएडा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया और दो दिन की हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police arrested one involved in an interstate fraud scam. The arrested person has been accused of cheating people up to a sum of Rs 7 crores.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020
The person was arrested from Noida Sector 20 by Noida Police & sent into 2 days police custody.
