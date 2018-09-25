शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   EC has rejected Aam Aadmi Party petition seeking examination of witnesses in office of profit case

चुनाव आयोग ने 'आप' पार्टी की इस याचिका को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 09:08 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग ने आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों द्वारा दिल्ली सरकार और राज्य विधानसभा के अधिकारियों को यह साबित करने के लिए गवाहों के रूप में खारिज कर दिया कि वे संसदीय सचिवों के पद धारण करके लाभ के किसी भी कार्यालय के लाभ का आनंद नहीं ले रहे थे।
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

sapna choudhary
Delhi NCR

सपना चौधरी के बर्थडे पर परिवार ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा देखती रह गईं, फिर जमकर नाचीं, देखें वीडियो

25 सितंबर 2018

Home Remedies

सांप के जहर को 5 मिनट में बेअसर कर देता है ये जादुई पौधा, इस्तेमाल करना भी बेहद आसान

25 सितंबर 2018
Home Remedies

सांप के जहर को 5 मिनट में बेअसर कर देता है ये जादुई पौधा, इस्तेमाल करना भी बेहद आसान

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

साधारण सी दिखने वाली ईशा अंबानी बिजनेस के मामले में पिता से हैं दो कदम आगे, 1 साल की कमाई 4710 करोड़

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani
isha ambani engagement party
isha ambani
Isha Ambani
Bollywood

साधारण सी दिखने वाली ईशा अंबानी बिजनेस के मामले में पिता से हैं दो कदम आगे, 1 साल की कमाई 4710 करोड़

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े स्टारकिड्स के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं अर्जुन रामपाल की ये बेटी, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बयां

25 सितंबर 2018

Mahikaa
arjun rampal
mahikaa
mahikaa
Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े स्टारकिड्स के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं अर्जुन रामपाल की ये बेटी, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बयां

25 सितंबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 24 september to 30 september fourth week of september month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 24 से 30 सितंबर: महीने का आखिरी हफ्ता कुछ राशियों के लिए रहेगा लकी

25 सितंबर 2018

श्राद्ध
Chandigarh

15 दिन और 16 श्राद्ध, बस भूलकर भी न करना ये 5 काम, खुशियों को लग सकता है ग्रहण

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
aam aadmi party election commission
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

neha dhupia
Fashion street

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान पहले से ज्यादा ग्लैमरस हो गई हैं नेहा धूपिया, तस्वीरों में कटरीना को भी किया फेल

25 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur bigg boss 12
Fashion street

पहले ही हफ्ते में इतना बदल गया है ये बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट, नए लुक में सेलिब्रिटीज को दे रहा है मात

25 सितंबर 2018

Salman Khan brother Arbaaz Khan to tie the knot with girlfriend Georgia Andriani next year
Relationship

सलमान खान की होने वाली भाभी पति से 22 साल छोटी, शादी में मिलेगा ये अनमोल तोहफा

25 सितंबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Fashion

बिग बॉस से लौटते ही बड़ी बोल्ड दिखने लगी हैं सपना चौधरी, खूबसूरती में देती हैं एक्ट्रेस को मात

25 सितंबर 2018

luxury budget task
Television

बिग बॉस 12:'समुद्री लुटेरे' बन जोड़ियां सेलिब्रिटी को देंगी थर्ड डिग्री टॉर्चर, सब्र की होगी परीक्षा

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Fitness

कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और हर्ष को हुआ डेंगू, इलाज के दौरान बरतनी चाहिए ये सावधानियां

25 सितंबर 2018

rambha
Bollywood

सलमान खान की ये एक्ट्रेस 40 की उम्र में बनी मां, कभी पति को छोड़ने की आ गई थी नौबत

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani
Bollywood

साधारण सी दिखने वाली ईशा अंबानी बिजनेस के मामले में पिता से हैं दो कदम आगे, 1 साल की कमाई 4710 करोड़

25 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

पीने के बाद कुछ लोग गिर क्यों जाते हैं, जानकर भन्ना जाएगा आपका सिर

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani engagement party
Fashion street

विदेश से बनकर आया ईशा अंबानी की सगाई का कपड़ा, खासियत जानते ही खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

25 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

kejriwal photo with human traffic queen prabha munni triggering row creating dispute
Delhi NCR

मुन्नी के साथ वायरल हो रही केजरीवाल की तस्वीर, जानें क्यों मचा है बवाल

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की एक महिला के साथ तस्वीर राजनीतिक चर्चाओं को हवा देते हुए नई बहस को जन्म दे दिया है।

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

आज से दिल्ली-मेरठ हाइवे पर नौ घंटे भारी वाहनों की एंट्री बंद, जाम की वजह से लिया फैसला

25 सितंबर 2018

खतरे के निशान से ऊपर पहुंचा पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पर फिर मंडरा रहा बाढ़ का खतरा, खतरे के निशान के पार पहुंचा यमुना का जलस्तर

25 सितंबर 2018

गाजीपुर मुर्गा मंडी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: गाजीपुर मुर्गा मंडी में नहीं कटेंगे मुर्गे, हाई कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

24 सितंबर 2018

एयरपोर्ट
Delhi NCR

नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के लिए बनी कंपनी, पहली बोर्ड बैठक आज

25 सितंबर 2018

कार चोर गैंग
Delhi NCR

विधायक न बन पाया तो लग्जरी कार चोरी कर बेचने के धंधे में उतरा, पुलिस ने पकड़ा सात लोगों का गैंग

25 सितंबर 2018

demo
Delhi NCR

बुलेट की टक्कर से 10 फुट उछला युवक, सिर के हुए 2 टुकड़ें

24 सितंबर 2018

निठारी कांड
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड में सील पंधेर की कोठी से सारा सामान चोरी, लोग कहते हैं भूत बंगला

25 सितंबर 2018

Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग पर मनोज के कदम से संकट में भाजपा, आज सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में होगी पेशी

25 सितंबर 2018

Delhi Traffic Police today provided a green corridor for transportation of a liver
Delhi NCR

बारिश-जाम..., 13 किमी की दूरी 11 मिनट में तयकर दिलाया जीवनदान

24 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

‘ये लोग कर रहे हैं गुजरात को बदनाम, पीएम दे रहे हैं साथ’

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। संजय सिंह ने कहा कि मेहुल चोकसी, अडानी और नितिन संदेसरा बापू की धरती को बदनाम कर रहे हैं और पीएम इनका साथ दे रहे हैं।

25 सितंबर 2018

बारिश 1:03

VIDEO: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हल्की बारिश, मौसम हुआ सुहावना

22 सितंबर 2018

गर्लफ्रेंड 1:52

राजधानी दिल्ली से सामने आया शर्मसार करने वाला वीडियो, लड़की के साथ बेरहमी से की गई मारपीट

14 सितंबर 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:01

घर लौट रहे दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कॉन्स्टेबल की गोली मारकर हत्या

12 सितंबर 2018

pm modi 2:46

भारत बंद: कांग्रेस ने कहा- मौनी बाबा बन गए हैं पीएम मोदी

10 सितंबर 2018

Related

मनोज तिवारी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए
Delhi NCR

राफेल डील: मनोज तिवारी बोले 'सोनिया-राजीव के बेटे न होते तो 40 हजार की नौकरी के लिए भी तरस जाते'

23 सितंबर 2018

हत्या
Delhi NCR

काम करने से मना करने पर किशोर की पीटकर हत्या, मामला दर्ज होने पर आरोपी फरार

25 सितंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सीलिंग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- 'सबने कानून अपने हाथों में लिया है'

24 सितंबर 2018

हिंडन डूब क्षेत्र
Delhi NCR

हिंडन डूब क्षेत्र में प्लॉट काटने वाले 43 पर एफआईआर

25 सितंबर 2018

ट्रैफिक
Delhi NCR

सबसे बड़ा ट्रैफिक जंक्शन होगा सेक्टर-71, जाम से मिलेगी राहत

25 सितंबर 2018

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में गलघोंटू बीमारी से अब तक 18 बच्चों की मौत, 200 सीरम सीआरआई अस्पताल पहुंची

23 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.