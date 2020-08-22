दिल्ली शिक्षा बोर्ड की समितियों के साथ सिसोदिया ने की समीक्षा बैठक

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia today help a 2nd joint review meeting to discuss the progress of work by the committees on Curriculum Reform & Delhi Education Board, first such meet after the announcement of National Education Policy 2020: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/a3UKLLvdfu— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.