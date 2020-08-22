शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Dy CM Manish Sisodia holds joint review meeting on progress of work by committees on Delhi Education Board

दिल्ली शिक्षा बोर्ड की समितियों के साथ सिसोदिया ने की समीक्षा बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 06:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बैठक में चर्चा करते सिसोदिया और अन्य समितियों के सदस्य
बैठक में चर्चा करते सिसोदिया और अन्य समितियों के सदस्य - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने करिकुलम सुधार और दिल्ली शिक्षा बोर्ड की समितियों के कामों की प्रगति पर चर्चा करने के लिए दूसरी संयुक्त समीक्षा बैठक की।
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा बताया गया कि राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 की घोषणा के बाद दिल्ली में पहली बार इस तरह की बैठक आयोजित की गई है।
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
manish sisodia delhi news delhi ncr news delhi top news today delhi education board

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक
Auto News

दिव्यांगों की सुविधा के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने बदले नियम, गाड़ी की खरीद पर माफ होगा GST, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

22 अगस्त 2020

facebook addiction
Social Network

Facebook पर नहीं मिले ज्यादा लाइक्स तो 19 साल की लड़की ने दे दी जान

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Wifi Calling
Tip of the Day

मोबाइल में नहीं आते सिग्नल या कॉल ड्रॉप से हैं परेशान, तो इस फीचर से फ्री में करें जमकर बातें!

22 अगस्त 2020

बेरोजगारी भत्ता
Business Diary

खुशखबर: श्रम मंत्री संतोष गंगवार ने कहा, अब 15 दिनों के भीतर मिलेगा बेरोजगारी भत्ता

22 अगस्त 2020

यूपी में अलर्ट
Lucknow

दिल्ली में आतंकी गिरफ्तार: यूपी में अलर्ट, नेपाल बॉर्डर पर खोजी कुत्तों संग चेकिंग, बलरामपुर का बढ़या भैंसाही गांव सील

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या सितंबर में खत्म हो जाएगा कोरोना वायरस? जानें ऐसे ही जरूरी सवालों पर विशेषज्ञ की राय

22 अगस्त 2020

ins vikrant
India News

पहले स्वदेशी एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर आईएनएस विक्रांत का ट्रायल हुआ शुरू, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खासियतें

22 अगस्त 2020

इंडोनेशिया की करेंसी
Business Diary

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मुस्लिम देश के नोट में क्यों छपी है गणपति की तस्वीर? जानिए रहस्य

22 अगस्त 2020

मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान में ढहाया गया एक और हिंदू मंदिर, विरोध करने पर अल्पसंख्यकों को धमकाया गया

22 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: विवेक ने पहले ही बना लिया था हत्या का प्लान, कार से मिले इन सबूतों से खुला चौंकाने वाला राज!

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited