शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi witnesses weather change IMD forecast rain in capital and surrounding areas

दिल्ली एनसीआर में अगले दो घंटे में हो सकती है बारिश, दिन भर छाए रहेंगे बादल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 09:29 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में मौसम
दिल्ली में मौसम - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में शनिवार सुबह से ही मौसम का मिजाज बदला हुआ नजर आ रहा है। मौसम विभाग के विशेषज्ञों ने भी अगले दो घंटों में बारिश का अनुमान जताया है। विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार दिल्ली समेत फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम, मेरठ, रोहतक, गाजियाबाद, नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में अगले दो घंटों में हल्की से मध्यम स्तर की बारिश हो सकती है।
विज्ञापन

बारिश के साथ ही इन क्षेत्रों में 30-60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा भी चलेगी। वहीं आज दिन भर दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश के साथ आसमान में बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। 
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi weather delhi weather today delhi news rain in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment

आइसोलेशन यूनिट में भर्ती अमिताभ-अभिषेक बच्चन, फैंस कर रहे अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना

12 जुलाई 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस का कहर
India News

कोरोना: मुंबई में राजभवन के 18 कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने सीओ को ही क्यों सबसे वीभत्स तरीके से मारा, इस वजह से थी खुन्नस, पुलिस भी हैरान

12 जुलाई 2020

डेंगू के साथ और घातक हो सकता है कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

डेंगू के साथ और घातक हो सकता है कोरोना, यहां पढ़ें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas Encounter: पुलिस के गले की फांस न बन जाए विकास का एनकाउंटर, सरकार की साख बचाई पर न्याय व्यवस्था को भूली पुलिस

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने विकास दुबे के गैंग का खात्मा कर दिया है
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: अपनी कमाई को दूसरों के धंधे में लगाता था विकास, ये लोग कुछ ही वर्षों में बन गए करोड़पति

12 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे फाइल फोटे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: बैंक से सस्ती ब्याज दर पर उपलब्ध कराता था ऋण, कारोबारियों की सुरक्षा के एवज में विकास वसूलता था पैसा

12 जुलाई 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन और उनका परिवार
Bollywood

अमिताभ और उनके बेटे अभिषेक हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, जानिए परिवार के अन्य लोगों की रिपोर्ट

12 जुलाई 2020

अशोक गहलोत-सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सत्ता का जहाज उड़ाने के लिए बेताब हैं सचिन पायलट, क्या चल रहा है ऑपरेशन लोटस?

12 जुलाई 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित
Bollywood

अमिताभ के बाद अभिषेक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव,बाकी बच्चन परिवार की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited