दिल्ली में तीसरे दिन उपद्रव जारी, ब्रह्मपुरी-मौजपुर में फिर हुई पत्थरबाजी, 45 जगह आगजनी

Liveदिल्ली में तीसरे दिन उपद्रव जारी, ब्रह्मपुरी-मौजपुर में फिर हुई पत्थरबाजी, 45 जगह आगजनी
Fire Director, #NortheastDelhi: We received total 45 fire calls since yesterday till 3 am today; 3 firemen got injured, 1 fire tender was set ablaze. https://t.co/N2yQ2eypt9— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of #Delhi. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pPIs3uvUWA— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
Delhi: Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel hold flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incident between two groups in the area, today morning. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/NkjrSrmBPD— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली में फैली हिंसा के बीच आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के दिल्ली प्रदेश संयोजक गोपाल राय व विधायक संजीव झा सोमवार देर रात उपराज्यपाल के आवास पर कानून व्यवस्था की चर्चा करने पहुंचे।
25 फरवरी 2020