Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Violence live update jafrabad bhajanpura maujpur loni shaheen bagh babarpur brahmapuri arrest

Live

दिल्ली में तीसरे दिन उपद्रव जारी, ब्रह्मपुरी-मौजपुर में फिर हुई पत्थरबाजी, 45 जगह आगजनी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Feb 2020 08:58 AM IST
दिल्ली हिंसा - फोटो : Amar Ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली के ब्रह्मपुरी और मौजपुर इलाके में तीसरे दिन भी पत्थरबाजी और हिंसक प्रदर्शन जारी है। आज सुबह ही कुछ इलाकों में उपद्रवियों ने पत्थरबाजी शुरू कर दी। रविवार से शुरू हुई हिंसा में अब तक एक हेड कांस्टेबल समेत पांच लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

08:57 AM, 25-Feb-2020

दिल्ली पुलिस को भी लगातार मिल रहे फोन

दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने जानकारी दी है कि हालात बहुत तनावपूर्ण हैं। हमें लगातार उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के इलाकों से हिंसा से जुड़े फोन मिल रहे हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस के कमिश्नर ने इसे लेकर कल देर रात सीलमपुर डीसीपी के दफ्तर पर बैठक भी की।
08:55 AM, 25-Feb-2020

दिल्ली में कल से आज सुबह तीन बजे तक मिली 45 आगजनी की खबरें

उत्तरपूर्वी दिल्ली के फायर डायरेक्टर ने जानकारी दी है कि विभाग को सोमवार से लेकर मंगलवार सुबह तीन बजे तक कुल 45 फोन आ चुके थे। तीन दमकलकर्मी घायल हैं जबकि एक अग्निशमन वाहन को आग लगा दिया गया।
 
08:50 AM, 25-Feb-2020

सीएम केजरीवाल ने बुलाई आपात बैठक

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अपने सरकारी आवास पर हिंसा प्रभावित इलाकों के विधायकों और अधिकारियों की आपात बैठक बुलाई है।
 
08:48 AM, 25-Feb-2020

पुलिस ने पत्थरबाजी के बाद ब्रह्मपुरी में किया फ्लैग मार्च

उत्तरपूर्वी दिल्ली में हालात आज भी तनावपूर्ण है। आज सुबह ही ब्रह्मपुरी इलाके में पत्थरबाजी के बाद रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स और पुलिस ने फ्लैग मार्च किया।
08:30 AM, 25-Feb-2020

दिल्ली में तीसरे दिन उपद्रव जारी, ब्रह्मपुरी-मौजपुर में फिर हुई पत्थरबाजी, 45 जगह आगजनी

दिल्ली के ब्रह्मपुरी और मौजपुर इलाके में तीसरे दिन भी पत्थरबाजी और हिंसक प्रदर्शन जारी है। आज सुबह ही कुछ इलाकों में उपद्रवियों ने पत्थरबाजी शुरू कर दी।
caa protest maujpur delhi babarpur metro
Violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बवाल, हेड कांस्टेबल समेत 5 की मौत, डीसीपी-एसीपी सहित 60 घायल

25 फरवरी 2020

मोटेरा स्टेडियम में बोलते हुए डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

पहले दिन ये छह गलतियां कर बैठे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, आईसीसी ने वीडियो साझा कर ली चुटकी

25 फरवरी 2020

आगरा में ताज महल का दीदार करने पहुंचे अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप।
Agra

ट्रंप-मेलानिया ने देखे ताज के तीन रंग... गाइड से पूछे ये 50 सवाल

25 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में न भड़कती हिंसा, अगर समय रहते पुलिस ने उठा लिया होता यह कदम

25 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

खून से लथपथ युवक कहता रहा, मैं दिहाड़ी मजदूर हूं, मत मारो, फिर भी पीटती रही भीड़

25 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः हाथ जोड़ने पर भी नहीं माने उपद्रवी, आईडी देख की जा रही थी पिटाई

25 फरवरी 2020

violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

‘दिल्ली पुलिस जिंदाबाद’ के नारों के बीच मचता रहा बवाल, पत्थरों के स्टॉक देख उड़े प्रशासन के होश

25 फरवरी 2020

Violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

हिंसा की आग में जल उठी दिल्ली, बेकाबू होते हालात की 15 खौफनाक तस्वीरें

25 फरवरी 2020

आगरा में ताज महल का दीदार करने पहुंचे अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप।
India News

भारत में ट्रंप: ..तो क्या राष्ट्रपति ने बिना झुके किया ताज का दीदार, 368 साल बाद देखा ऐसा नजारा

24 फरवरी 2020

Richa Chadha and zeeshan ayyub
Bollywood

दिल्ली हिंसा पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, जीशान अयूब और ऋचा चड्ढा सहित इन स्टार्स ने किया ट्वीट

24 फरवरी 2020

