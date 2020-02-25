गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा बयान- कपिल मिश्रा हों या कोई भी भड़काने वालों पर हो कार्रवाई

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Kapil Mishra's speech: No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/pBmtBORxIY— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.