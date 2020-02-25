शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा बयान- कपिल मिश्रा हों या कोई भी भड़काने वालों पर हो कार्रवाई

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 25 Feb 2020 12:36 PM IST
गौतम गंभीर
गौतम गंभीर - फोटो : एएनआई
गौतम गंभीर ने बड़ा देते हुए कहा कि वो चाहें कपिल मिश्रा हों या कोई और हो, चाहे वो किसी भी पार्टी का हो अगर किसी ने भड़काऊ भाषण दिया है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।
