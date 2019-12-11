शहर चुनें

Delhi to Hyderabad Indigo flight technical fault noticed flight returns Delhi

दिल्ली से हैदराबाद जाने वाले विमान में तकनीकी खराबी, सावधानी संदेश के बाद पायलट ने लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 02:31 PM IST
इंडिगो विमान
इंडिगो विमान
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली से हैदराबाद जाने वाले इंडिगो के विमान में बुधवार को कुछ देर के लिए यात्रियों के बीच डर का माहौल बन गया। विमान में उड़ान के दौरान किसी तकनीकी कारण से सावधानी संदेश दिया गया, जिसे एहतियाती संदेश के तौर पर लेते हुए पायलट ने मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया का पालन किया और विमान को वापस दिल्ली लेकर आए। इसके बाद दिल्ली में विमान का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान विमान में बैठे यात्रियों कुछ देर के लिए तो डर गए, लेकिन जब उन्हें समझ आया तो सब सामान्य हो गया।
indigo news indigo airlines delhi to hyderabad
