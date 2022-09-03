Delhi Accident: दिल्ली में कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत

Delhi | A biker died after being hit by a car near Vinod Nagar on NH 24; FIR registered by police— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022
"He was my elder brother. The girl who killed him was driving under the influence of alcohol. We want police to take action against her," says deceased's brother pic.twitter.com/yvoNDWvkfb
