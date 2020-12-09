दिल्ली में धीमी हुई कोरोना की रफ्तार, आज सामने आए 2463 नए मामले, 50 की मौत

Delhi reports 2,463 new #COVID19 cases, 4,177 recoveries and 50 deaths today.Total cases 5,99,575
Total recoveries 5,69,216
Death toll 9,813
Active cases 20,546 pic.twitter.com/r32RHJUODu— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
