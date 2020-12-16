दिल्ली में कोरोना: पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 1547 नए मामले, 2734 मरीज ठीक हुए

Delhi reports 1547 new #COVID19 cases, 2734 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.Total cases 6,11,994
Total recoveries 5,88,586
Death toll 10,147
Active cases 13,261 pic.twitter.com/f4bTgbGX4f— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
