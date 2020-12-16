शहर चुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना: पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 1547 नए मामले, 2734 मरीज ठीक हुए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 07:42 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना संक्रमण के 1547 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं 2734 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 32 मौतें दर्ज की गई हैं।
इसी के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के कुल मामले 6,11,994 हो गए हैं, जिसमें से 5,88,586 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10147 मौतें हुई हैं और फिलहाल 13,261 सक्रिय मामले हैं।

