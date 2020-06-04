शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi reports 1359 new COVID 19 positive cases Death toll stands at 650

दिल्ली में एक दिन में मिले 1359 कोरोना मरीज, 22 की मौत, कुल संख्या 25 हजार के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 11:00 PM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें

सार

दिल्ली में गुरुवार को कोरोना वायरस के 1359 मरीज सामने आए हैं। जबकि 22 लोगों की मौत हुई। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से राजधानी में 650 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसी के साथ दिल्ली में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 25004 हो गई है।

विस्तार

दिल्ली में गुरुवार को कोरोना वायरस के 1359 मरीज सामने आए हैं, जबकि 22 लोगों की मौत हुई। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से राजधानी में 650 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसी के साथ दिल्ली में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 25004 हो गई है।
विज्ञापन

 
वहीं गुरुवार को 356 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अब तक दिल्ली में 9898 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। राजधानी में इस समय 14456 एक्टिव केस हैं।
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona virus corona cases in delhi delhi government covid 19

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Mitron and Remove China Apps
Mobile Apps

गूगल ने प्ले-स्टोर से क्यों हटाए Mitron और Remove China Apps? यहां है जवाब

4 जून 2020

युवराज सिंह पर दलित अधिकार कार्यकर्ता और वकील रजत कल्सन ने FIR दर्ज करवाई है
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह के खिलाफ FIR, युजवेंद्र चहल के लिए किया था जातिसूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सोनू सूद
Bollywood

टाइगर और सलमान वाली कोल्ड ड्रिंक का अब सोनू सूद करेंगे प्रचार, रंग लाई कोरोना काल की मेहनत

4 जून 2020

JIO
Tech Diary

Jio देने वाला है अपने 38 करोड़ से अधिक ग्राहकों को एक साल के लिए बड़ा तोहफा

4 जून 2020

शेन वार्न की बॉल ऑफ द सेंचुरी
Cricket News

आज ही के दिन फेंकी गई थी बॉल ऑफ द सेंचुरी, घूमती गेंद से पूरी दुनिया खा गई थी चकमा

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

05 जून राशिफल: शुक्रवार के दिन चंद्र ग्रहण का इन पांच राशियों पर साया, रहना होगा सावधान

4 जून 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सामने आया दिल्ली हिंसा का मरकज कनेक्शन, आरोपी फारुक के कॉल डिटेल से हुआ खुलासा

4 जून 2020

Rakhi Sawant
Fashion

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती है राखी सावंत, तस्वीरों में देख पहचानना भी होगा मुश्किल

4 जून 2020

रॉबिन उथप्पा
Cricket News

बालकनी से कूदकर आत्महत्या करना चाहता था यह क्रिकेटर, धोनी को जिताया था विश्व कप

4 जून 2020

चंद्रग्रहण 2020:5 जून को लगने वाला यह ग्रहण उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण होगा।
Astrology

Chandra Grahan Date & Time 2020: कल दिखेगा उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण, जानें भारत में दिखने का समय, कब, कहां और कैसे

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited