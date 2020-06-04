दिल्ली में एक दिन में मिले 1359 कोरोना मरीज, 22 की मौत, कुल संख्या 25 हजार के पार

Delhi reports 1359 new #COVID19 positive cases, total number of cases is now 25004. Death toll stands at 650. There are 14456 active cases: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/VzUEFyNaGT— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020
