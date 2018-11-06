Delhi police conducted a raid at a house in Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden last night & busted a gambling racket. 100 people have been arrested, Rs 22 Lakh cash & tokens of Rs 1.87 Crore seized from them. 2 walkie-talkie sets, hookahs & 27 bottles of alcohol also recovered. pic.twitter.com/10u0100xeo— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
6 नवंबर 2018