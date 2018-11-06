शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः दिवाली से पहले हाईप्रोफाइल जुए के रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, करोड़ों के टोकन बरामद, 100 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 04:04 PM IST
delhi rajouri garden big gambling racket bursted 100 arrested 21 lakh cash 1 crore token seize
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के राजौरी गार्डन में हाईप्रोफाइल जुए के रैकेट का खुलासा हुआ, जिसके तहत पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 100 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए करोड़ों के टोकन जब्त किए गए हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार राजौरी गार्डन के विशाल एंक्लेव स्थित एक घर से जुए का हाईप्रोफाइल रैकेट चलाया जा रहा था। पुलिस को इस बारे में जानकारी मिली तो पुलिस ने जाल बिछाया और छापा मारा। 

छापेमारी में पुलिस ने 100 लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने के साथ ही 22 लाख नकद और 1.87 करोड़ रुपये के टोकन जब्त किए हैं। यही नहीं पुलिस ने दो वॉकी-टॉकी सेट, हुक्के और शराब की 27 बोतलें भी बरामद कीं।

rajouri garden gambling racket delhi police diwali 2018
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

