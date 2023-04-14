Power Subsidy: क्या दिल्ली में कल से नहीं मिलेगी मुफ्त बिजली? 'आप' ने एलजी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया तो मिला यह जवाब

दिल्ली की ऊर्जा मंत्री आतिशी ने शुक्रवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर उपराज्यपाल पर बिजली पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी से जुड़ी फाइल अपने पास रखने का आरोप लगाया है। इसके साथ ही आतिशी ने दावा किया है कि एलजी के इस तरह से फाइल रोकने के चलते कल से लोगों को मुफ्त बिजली नहीं मिलेगी।

#WATCH | From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file… pic.twitter.com/lYZ3lJ0Od7