मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Electricity Subsidy in Delhi: Delhi AAP Claims No Free Electricity From 15 April Alleges on Delhi LG VK Saxena

Power Subsidy: क्या दिल्ली में कल से नहीं मिलेगी मुफ्त बिजली? 'आप' ने एलजी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया तो मिला यह जवाब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी Updated Fri, 14 Apr 2023 03:56 PM IST
सार

Delhi Electricity Subsidy News: आतिशी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा है कि दिल्ली में कल से मुफ्त बिजली नहीं मिलेगी क्योंकि एलजी ने सब्सिडी वाली बिजली की फाइल अपने पास रोक रखी है।

Electricity Subsidy in Delhi: Delhi AAP Claims No Free Electricity From 15 April Alleges on Delhi LG VK Saxena
आतिशी - फोटो : एएनआई
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

दिल्ली की ऊर्जा मंत्री आतिशी ने शुक्रवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर उपराज्यपाल पर बिजली पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी से जुड़ी फाइल अपने पास रखने का आरोप लगाया है। इसके साथ ही आतिशी ने दावा किया है कि एलजी के इस तरह से फाइल रोकने के चलते कल से लोगों को मुफ्त बिजली नहीं मिलेगी।



आतिशी ने कहा, 46 लाख परिवारों, किसानों, वकीलों और 1984 दंगा पीड़ितों को कल से फ्री बिजली मिलनी बंद हो जाएगी। दिल्ली सरकार की बिजली सब्सिडी की फाइल एलजी लेकर बैठ गए हैं। टाटा, बीएसईएस ने चिट्ठी लिखी है कि उनके पास सब्सिडी की सूचना नहीं आई तो वो बिलिंग शुरू करेंगे।


आतिशी का दावा है कि मैंने कल एलजी साहब के दफ्तर में मैसेज छोड़ा कि केवल 5 मिनट का समय चाहिए लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। मीडिया के माध्यम से एलजी साहब से अनुरोध है कि फाइल पास कर दें, नहीं तो सोमवार से आने वाले बिजली बिल में सब्सिडी नहीं होगी।। 46 लाख परिवारों को मिल रही बिजली सब्सिडी का मुद्दा है।

इस पर एलजी दफ्तर की तरफ से जवाब है कि उनकी कुछ बिंदुओं पर आपत्ति है उसे दुरुस्त करें। इसके साथ ही एलजी ने आप सरकार पर बिजली कंपनियों का ऑडिट न कराने का भी आरोप लगाया है।
 

 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed