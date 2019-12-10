अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: पूरी हुई मौत की फैक्टरी की 3डी स्कैनिंग, दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच ने कही ये बात

Delhi Police Crime Branch: 3D-laser scanning of the site of #DelhiFire in Anaj Mandi has been done for ground and first floor. Post-mortem of 40 deceased has been done. The investigation has revealed that there were 4 power connections at the site of the fire accident. pic.twitter.com/cLQDOqFTb6— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ रहे अपराध के मामलों को देखते हुए गौतमबुद्ध नगर जिला पुलिस ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर चेतवानी जारी की है।
10 दिसंबर 2019