दिल्ली पुलिस ने नहीं दी केजरीवाल को जनसभा करने की मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 04:19 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने अरविंद केजरीवाल की शकूर बस्ती में होने वाली जनसभा के लिए मंजूरी नहीं दी है। दिल्ली पुलिस का कहना है कि जनसभा करने की अनुमति इसलिए नहीं दी गई क्योंकि वह जगह बहुत भीड़भाड़ वाली है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार दिल्ली पुलिस का कहना है कि इलाके के एसीपी ने जगह की तंगी और भीड़भाड़ के कारण ही जनसभा का आवेदन नामंजूर कर दिया है।  

kejriwal meeting delhi police cancelled
