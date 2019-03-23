Delhi Police cancels permission for CM Arvind Kejriwal's jansabha in Shakur Basti. Delhi Police say, "Permission not granted as the space is very congested. The concerned ACP rejected the proposal on these grounds." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1ImZYDRtg9— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नोएडा के थाना फेस-2 क्षेत्र के गेझा गांव के एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी सात वर्षीय बेटी के साथ बीती रात को दुष्कर्म किया।
23 मार्च 2019