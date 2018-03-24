Yesterday’s incident was a very unfortunate one. Our deepest apologies to the media. Our intention wasn’t to obstruct the media from doing its job. In the confusion, some female police personnel mistook the photojournalist as a protester: Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018
दुमका कोषागार मामले में राष्ट्रीय जनता अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव को सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने 14 साल की सजा सुनाई है। यह सजाएं दो अलग-अलग मामलों में सुनाई गई हैं।
24 मार्च 2018