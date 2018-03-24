शहर चुनें

JNU छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस ने की महिला पत्रकार से बदसलूकी, अब मांगी माफी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 01:43 PM IST
delhi police apologises for misbehave with journalist at jnu student protest says it was confusion
आईएनए में जेएनयू छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के दौरान अंग्रेजी अखबार की महिला पत्रकार ने दिल्ली कैंट थाना प्रभारी पर बदसलूकी करने का आरोप लगाया जिसपर आज पुलिस को माफी मांगनी पड़ गई है।
दिल्ली पुलिस के पीआरओ मधुर वर्मा ने इस मामले में पुलिस का पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि, पुलिस ने वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया ताकि उन प्रदर्शनकारियों को तितर-बितर किया जा सके जो बैरिकेड तोड़कर आगे जाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने आगे कि हालांकि लेडी कांस्टेबल ये नहीं जानती थी कि वह महिला एक फोटो जर्नलिस्ट है। यह एक गलतफहमी की वजह से हुआ जो बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। इसके साथ ही  दिल्ली पुलिस के पीआरओ मधुर वर्मा ने माफी भी मांगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि कल की घटना बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हम मीडिया से तहे दिल से माफी मांगते हैं। हमारा मकसद मीडिया को उसका काम करने से रोकना नहीं था। कन्फ्यूजन में एक महिला कांस्टेबल ने महिला फोटो जर्नलिस्ट को प्रदर्शनकारी समझ लिया और उनके साथ बदसलूकी की।

पीड़ित ने पुलिस से मामले की शिकायत की
