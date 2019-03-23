Delhi's Patiala House Court on 19th March ordered attachment of Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru under section 83 in The code of criminal procedure in connection with a FERA (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) violation case. pic.twitter.com/i912hpl0zd— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। पुलिस ने 120 किलोग्राम सोना पकड़ा है। गाजियाबाद में अबतक की सबसे बड़ी बरामदगी हुई है।
22 मार्च 2019