दिल्ली : पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने विजय माल्या की संपत्ति की कुर्की का दिया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 11:16 AM IST
पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट
पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 19 मार्च को बेंगलुरु में विजय माल्या की संपत्तियों को फॉरेन एक्सचेंज रेगुलेशन एक्ट उल्लंघन मामले में आपराधिक प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 83 के तहत कुर्क करने का आदेश दिया है।
property of delhi patiala house court property vijay mallya
