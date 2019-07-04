शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः एक साल के मासूम को पेंचकस से खेलना पड़ा भारी, खेल-खेल में चली गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 12:28 PM IST
दिल्ली के वजीराबाद इलाके से एक ऐसी दर्दनाक घटना सामने आ रही है जो ये बताती है कि हमारी एक छोटी सी लापरवाही हमारे नन्हे-मुन्हों की जान भी ले सकती है।
दरअसल वजीराबाद में पेंचकस से खेलते वक्त एक बच्चे की मौत की खबर ने पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मचा दिया। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यह बच्चा एक साल का था।

वह पेंचकस से खेल रहा था और उसने खेलते-खेलते अपनी गर्दन चोक कर ली जिसके चलते उसकी मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि यह घटना बीते मंगलवार की। इस घटना के बाद से बच्चे के परिवार समेत पूरे इलाके में मातम का माहौल है।

 

dtc bus
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहली बार दौड़ेंगी हाइड्रोजन सीएनजी बस, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण करने का किया जा रहा प्रयास

राजधानी में प्रदूषण पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए डीटीसी और क्लस्टर बसें जल्द ही हाइड्रोजन सीएनजी (हाइड्रोजन कम्प्रैस्ड नेचुरल गैस) से भी दौड़ेंगी।

4 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह से मिले अमूल्य पटनायक
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवालः अब तक नौ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को गृहमंत्री ने लगाई फटकार

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पांच वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने 10 और 11 साल के दो नाबालिगों को पकड़ा

4 जुलाई 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी
Delhi NCR

कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड: सीबीआई कोर्ट ने मुख्तार अंसारी समेत सभी आरोपियों को किया बरी

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रियम राणा
Delhi NCR

पुर्तगाल में नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं नोएडा के प्रियम, रियाल मेड्रिड के लिए खेलना है सपना

4 जुलाई 2019

इमरान हुसैन
Delhi NCR

हौज काजी मामला: इमरान हुसैन ने केंद्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल और अकाली विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

10वीं-12वीं के विद्यार्थियों को अब ग्रेड संग अंक भी मिलेंगे, उपराष्ट्रपति के दखल के बाद हुआ बदलाव

4 जुलाई 2019

delhi hauz qazi communal tension
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवाल एसआईटी बनाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका, की गई विभागीय कार्रवाई की मांग

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यात्रियों की सुविधा में बढ़ोतरी, इलाहाबाद-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल के बीच चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः युवक ने थाने में खुद को लगाई आग, पुलिस के कार्रवाई न करने से हताश होकर उठाया कदम

4 जुलाई 2019

कश्मीर के युवाओं के हाथों में पत्थर थमाने वाले अलगाववादियों के 210 बच्चे विदेशों में कर रहे पढाई

घाटी के युवाओं को बरगलाने वाले और बार बार बंद बुलाने वाले अलगाववादी नेताओं के बच्चे विदेशों में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। उनके बच्चे विदेशों में ऐशो आराम की जिंदगी जी रहे हैं। लेकिन घाटी के युवाओं को ये आतंक के रास्ते में धकेल रहे हैं।

4 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रग्रहण

16-17 जुलाई को है चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें क्या होता है चंद्र ग्रहण और कहां दिखेगा इसका नजारा

4 जुलाई 2019

पिज्जा डिलीवरी ब्वॉय

जम्मू- कश्मीर में पिज्जा डिलीवरी करने वाले मोइन खान ऐसे बने पुलिस अफसर

4 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:22

रथ यात्रा में भगवान जगन्नाथ को क्यों खिलाया जाता है रोगियों वाला खाना

4 जुलाई 2019

सोशल मीडिया

Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp डाउन, परेशान यूजर्स ट्विटर पर कर रहे शिकायत

4 जुलाई 2019

किरायेदार ने मकान मालिक की बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: मकान मालिक की बेटी से किरायेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

3 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला की खबर पर प्रियंका गांधी का ट्वीट, यूपी में बढ़ते अपराध पर सरकार को घेरा

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान दस्तावेज दिखाते मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय औसत से काफी नीचे है सरकारी शिक्षा, दिल्ली के स्कूलों पर भाजपा की रिपोर्ट में दावा

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Noida

कांस्टेबल के बैग में घुस कर बैठा था सफेद कोबरा, चेन खोलते ही डस कर ले ली जान

1 जुलाई 2019

गुुरुग्राम में डॉक्टर ने अपने परिवार को मौत के घाट उतार कर लगा ली फांसी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः डॉक्टर ने पहले धारदार हथियार से रेता पत्नी और दो बच्चों का गला, फिर लगा ली फांसी

1 जुलाई 2019

मौसम से बेहाल हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

जुलाई के पहले दिन गर्मी ने तोड़ा पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड, आज से हल्की बारिश की संभावना

2 जुलाई 2019

