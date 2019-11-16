शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः हिंदू रिवाज से शादी करने आई विदेशी महिला की होटल में संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 04:19 PM IST
न्यूजीलैंड की महिला की दिल्ली के होटल में संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत
न्यूजीलैंड की महिला की दिल्ली के होटल में संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज इलाके के एक होटल में एक विदेशी महिला की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत से पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मच गई।
बताया जा रहा है कि यह महिला(49) न्यूजीलैंड की रहने वाली है और भारत शादी के लिए आई थी। महिला अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दोस्त के साथ हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से शादी करना चाहती थी और यही कारण था कि वह भारत आई थी।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू कर दी है। शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस हार्ट अटैक की आशंका जता रही है, हालांकि किसी भी तरह की पुष्टि जांच के बाद ही हो सकेगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

