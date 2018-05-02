शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में धूल भरी आंधी चलने से बदला मौसम, गिरा पारा

Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 05:50 PM IST
- फोटो : ani
सुबह से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जहां कड़क धूप निकलने की वजह से तेज गरमी बनी हुई थी वहीं शाम होते-होते धूल भरी आंधी ने पूरा मौसम ही बदलकर रख दिया। धूल भरी तेज हवाएं चलने से मौसम में बदलाव आया है और पारा नीचे गिर गया है।
हालांकि इन हवाओं की वजह से दृश्यता में कुछ कमी आई और रास्ते में सफर कर रहे लोगों को कुछ परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। वाहन चला रहे लोगों को भी तकलीफ हुई।




