'भारत बंद': दिल्ली-एनसीआर के ये रास्ते बंद, पढ़ लें खबर नहीं तो होगी परेशानी

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders *Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice

Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement.



Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.



Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice