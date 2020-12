किसान आंदोलनः टीकरी सीमा से लेकर चिल्ला बॉर्डर तक ये रास्ते आज रहेंगे बंद, खबर पढ़कर ही निकलें घर से बाहर

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

Traffic Alert

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.