किसान आंदोलनः दिल्ली-एनसीआर के ये रास्ते हैं बंद, परेशानी से बचने को पढ़ें ये खबर

दिल्ली की तमाम सीमाओं पर चल रहा किसानों का आंदोलन अपने नौवें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। किसानों को दिल्ली के बाहर रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने राजधानी समेत एनसीआर की कई सीमाओं और रास्तों को बंद कर रखा है। ऐसे में आने-जाने वालों को इन रास्तों में परेशानी न हो इसके लिए दिल्ली पुलिस लगातार ट्रैफिक अलर्ट जारी करती रहती है। हमारी इस खबर में पढ़ें आज दिन भर कौन से रास्ते खुले रहेंगे और कौन से बंद रहेंगे...























Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020

Traffic Alert



The Gazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020

Traffic Alert



The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020

