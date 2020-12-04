किसान आंदोलनः दिल्ली-एनसीआर के ये रास्ते हैं बंद, परेशानी से बचने को पढ़ें ये खबर

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020
Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders
Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020
Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020
The Gazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 4, 2020
The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.
