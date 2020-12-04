शहर चुनें
किसान आंदोलनः दिल्ली-एनसीआर के ये रास्ते हैं बंद, परेशानी से बचने को पढ़ें ये खबर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 09:18 AM IST
किसान आंदोलन के चलते दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर का हाल
किसान आंदोलन के चलते दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर का हाल - फोटो : कुमार संजय

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की तमाम सीमाओं पर चल रहा किसानों का आंदोलन अपने नौवें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। किसानों को दिल्ली के बाहर रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने राजधानी समेत एनसीआर की कई सीमाओं और रास्तों को बंद कर रखा है। ऐसे में आने-जाने वालों को इन रास्तों में परेशानी न हो इसके लिए दिल्ली पुलिस लगातार ट्रैफिक अलर्ट जारी करती रहती है। हमारी इस खबर में पढ़ें आज दिन भर कौन से रास्ते खुले रहेंगे और कौन से बंद रहेंगे...
city & states delhi ncr delhi noida gurugram faridabad delhi traffic police delhi traffic alert traffic alert delhi ncr traffic update

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

