
दिल्लीः केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 15 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 01:48 PM IST
केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुंडका में सोमवार सुबह उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगते ही इसकी सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी गई जिसके बाद 15 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं और आग बुझाने का काम कर रही हैं।
घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची है। गौरतलब है कि आज दिन में मुंडका के स्वर्ण पार्क स्थित एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग पूरी फैक्ट्री में फैल गई।

इस वक्त मौके पर राहत व बचाव कार्य जारी है। हालांकि अभी इस बात की जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है कि यह घटना कैसे हुई। अभी तक किसी प्रकार के जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।


 

fire breaks out in chemical factory in delhi fire in delhi mundka
