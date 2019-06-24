आज से एक हफ्ते तक वॉयलेट लाइन मेट्रो की धीमी रहेगी रफ्तार, ट्रैक मरम्मत का चल रहा काम

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Violet Line Update-DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at 1 of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for around 1 week starting today.Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period pic.twitter.com/3zSDVIOv3l— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सांसद मुलायम सिंह यादव को सोमवार दोपहर को गाजियाबाद के कौशांबी के यशोदा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
24 जून 2019