Delhi NCR

आज से एक हफ्ते तक वॉयलेट लाइन मेट्रो की धीमी रहेगी रफ्तार, ट्रैक मरम्मत का चल रहा काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 06:21 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : twitter
दिल्ली मेट्रो की वॉयलेट लाइन पर सोमवार से एक साइड के ट्रैक की मरम्मत होने के चलते एक हफ्ते तक मेट्रो की फ्रीक्वेंसी पर असर पड़ेगा।
डीएमआरसी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन की एक रिवर्सल साइड पर ट्रैक मरम्मत के चलते सोमवार से एक हफ्ते तक ट्रेन की आवाजाही पर असर पड़ेगा।

ऐसे में अगर आप वॉयलेट लाइन का उपयोग करते हैं तो आपको ट्रेन के लिए लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। इसके चलते वॉयलेट लाइन पर आने वाले एक हफ्ते तक लोगों को मेट्रो ट्रेनों में भीड़ का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।


 

delhi metro dmrc violet line violet line metro metro track maintenance
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः फिर बिगड़ी मुलायम सिंह की तबीयत, यशोदा अस्पताल में भर्ती, कल हो सकती है सर्जरी

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सांसद मुलायम सिंह यादव को सोमवार दोपहर को गाजियाबाद के कौशांबी के यशोदा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

24 जून 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भाजपा में हुए शामिल

24 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले, देश की रक्षा तैयारियों के साथ कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा

24 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनोः यूपी एसटीएफ और मिर्ची गैंग के बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, 3 को लगी गोली, 2 गिरफ्तार

24 जून 2019

बारिश के बाद कई राज्यों में मौसम सुहाना हो गया है
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज बारिश संभव, मानसून की रफ्तार अब भी सुस्त

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे: नोएडा-गाजियाबाद को दो माह में जोड़ेंगे दो और अंडरपास

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ‘मौत’ की दौड़, बढ़ रहा है हादसों का ग्राफ

24 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवासियों के घरों में 24 घंटे जलापूर्ति का लक्ष्य हासिल करने में लग सकते हैं कई वर्ष 

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

24 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

