मंडी हाउस से कश्मीरी गेट के बीच मेट्रो में देरी, यात्री परेशान

मंडी हाउस से कश्मीरी गेट के बीच चलने वाली मेट्रो में देरी हो रही है। अन्य लाइनों पर स्थिति सामान्य है। ये जानकारी दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन की तरफ से दी गई है।

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Delay in service from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate. Normal services on all other lines. pic.twitter.com/alLqfgWJ4u