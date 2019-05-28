शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Metro services delay from Mandi House to kashmere gate

मंडी हाउस से कश्मीरी गेट के बीच मेट्रो में देरी, यात्री परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 08:21 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
मंडी हाउस से कश्मीरी गेट के बीच चलने वाली मेट्रो में देरी हो रही है। अन्य लाइनों पर स्थिति सामान्य है। ये जानकारी दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन की तरफ से दी गई है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मेट्रो में देरी की वजह से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

ये पहली बार नहीं है जब मेट्रो में इस तरह की खामियां सामने आई है। 21 मई को ओवरहेड इलेक्ट्रिकल (ओएचई) वायर टूटने से दिल्ली और गुरुग्राम का संपर्क चार घंटे से ज्यादा देर तक टूटा रहा। तकनीकी खराबी के कारण कुतुबमीनार और सुल्तानपुर मेट्रो स्टेशनों के बीच सुबह 9.27 बजे तक मेट्रो सेवा ठप हो गई। 

Recommended

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

थाने में सिपाही ने साथी पुलिसकर्मी पर तानी पिस्टल, दरोगा को धमकी- हल्के में न लो, लाश मिलती

28 मई 2019

अपराजिता 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम
Lucknow

वर्ल्ड मेंस्ट्रुअल हाइजीन डे: अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम में बालिकाएं जीतीं, हिचक हारी

28 मई 2019

Congress Leader arrested for instal Hidden camera in Hotel room in tehri
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: होटल के कमरे में हिडन कैमरा लगाने पर कांग्रेस नेता गिरफ्तार, पर्यटकों ने ऐसे खोला मामला

28 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
पुलिसवाले ने महिला को बेल्ट से पीटा
Delhi NCR

महिला को थाने में पीटने के आरोप में दो हवलदार निलंबित, तीन एसपीओ बर्खास्त 

28 मई 2019

महंत नरेंद्र गिरी
Dehradun

प्रचंड जीत के बाद अखाड़ा परिषद ने मोदी सरकार से की मांग, जल्द हो राम मंदिर का भव्य निर्माण

28 मई 2019

बांध का जायजा लेते अधिकारी
Gorakhpur

अधिकारियों ने किया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय तटबंधों का निरीक्षण, बाढ़ पूर्व कार्य पूरा करने का निर्देश जारी

28 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
delhi metro dmrc rail
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की अनौपचारिक भेंट का बन रहा रोड मैप

28 मई 2019

आरबीआई (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Business Diary

बड़े लोन डिफाल्टरों के नाम उजागर करेगा आरबीआई, केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग ने दिया निर्देश

28 मई 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों ने रावी दरिया पर बनने वाले ब्रिज पर की चर्चा

28 मई 2019

भारतीय मौसम विभाग (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

फैनी तूफान का अलर्ट देने के लिए मौसम विभाग ने भेजे थे 65 लाख संदेश

28 मई 2019

प्रचंड बहुमत के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

क्या जातिवाद के खत्म होने का प्रमाण है नरेंद्र मोदी को मिली प्रचंड जीत?

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटल ने कहा था- लुट जाएगी कांग्रेस की पूंजी, खाली हाथ रह जाएगी पार्टी

27 मई 2019

जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाईक के ट्रस्ट, निजी खातों में अज्ञात ‘हितैषियों’ ने भेजे करोड़ों रुपये : ईडी

27 मई 2019

संसद का सेंट्रल हॉल
India News

संसद में 26 फीसदी दागी बढ़े और 7 फीसदी करोड़पति

26 मई 2019

भाजपा
India News

अंदेशे खारिज कर भाजपा पूर्वोत्तर में और मजबूत 

26 मई 2019

meghalaya high court
India News

मेघालय हाईकोर्ट ने विवादास्पद ‘हिंदू राष्ट्र’ फैसले को बदला

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Sheila dikshit advice rahul gandhi to not resign and says volunteers not lose hope
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार के बाद पहली बार बोलीं शीला दीक्षित, राहुल को सलाह और कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया संदेश

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की हार और अपने इस्तीफे के बाद दिल्ली कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष शीला दीक्षित का पहली बार बयान आया है।

28 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
गर्भपात कानून (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गर्भपात के लिए समय-सीमा बढ़ाने के मामले में केंद्र और महिला आयोग से मांगा जवाब

28 मई 2019

कमलेश वाल्मीकि
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सांसद कमलेश वाल्मीकि की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

28 मई 2019

यमुना प्राधिकरण
Delhi NCR

एक जून से ऑनलाइन होंगी 16 सुविधाएं, प्राधिकरण के चक्कर लगाने से मिलेगा छुटकारा

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बीटेक प्रोग्राम की फीस 11 हजार से लेकर एक लाख तक बढ़ी, ऑनलाइन दाखिले की रेस कल से

28 मई 2019

नोएडा में कंपनी में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडा की कपड़ा कंपनी में भीषण आग से जलकर राख हुआ सब, लाखों का नुकसान

28 मई 2019

सुरत के कोचिंग सेंटर में आग (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पूर्वी दिल्ली के 27 कोचिंग सेंटर होंगे बंद, जांच में आग से सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नाकाफी मिले

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विधवा-अविवाहित युवतियों को गर्भपात के अधिकार पर सुनवाई आज

28 मई 2019

भाजपा नेता कलराज मिश्र
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता कलराज मिश्र बोले- जीवन को सही दिशा दिखाने के लिए गुरु आवश्यक

28 मई 2019

कोकीन
Delhi NCR

विदेशी महिला के पेट से निकली कोकीन की 65 गोलियां, ऐसे आई पकड़ में

28 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

कहीं आपका पासवर्ड ये तो नहीं, सेफ पासवर्ड के लिए अपनाए ये तरीका

लगातार बढ़ रहे साइबर क्राइम को आपका पासवर्ड बढ़ावा देता है। अगर आपके किसी भी अकाउंट का पासवर्ड कॉमन या आसान है तो वो बहुत जल्दी हैक हो सकता है। यहां देखिए वो पासवर्ड जो हैकिंग के लिए है बेहद आसान।

28 मई 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:34

महिला को थाने में पीटने का वीडियो वायरल, दो हवलदार निलंबित, तीन एसपीओ बर्खास्त

28 मई 2019

अमेठी 2:08

स्मृति को चुनकर लोगों ने क्यों छोड़ा राहुल का हाथ, अमेठी से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

28 मई 2019

अमित शाह 3:38

Amit Shah: ABVP कार्यकर्ता से लेकर BJP को 300 पार पहुंचाने तक, कुछ ऐसा है Political Career

28 मई 2019

सनी देओल, हेमा मालिनी 1:57

जीत के बाद भी इस वजह से संसद में एक साथ-साथ नहीं बैठेंगे सनी देओल और हेमा मालिनी

28 मई 2019

Related

आठवीं का छात्र आर्यन
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः मां को चिट्ठी लिखकर आठवीं के छात्र ने छोड़ा घर, फिर पहुंच गया यहां

28 मई 2019

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर सख्ती, 12वीं पास बच्चों से नहीं वसूल सकते बढ़ी फीस

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बल्ब बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौजूद

28 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी सरकार करेगी पांच लाख शिक्षकों की भर्ती, नई शिक्षा नीति 31 मई को जारी

26 मई 2019

कार में बैठी दुल्हन, हमले में घायल युवक और क्षतिग्रस्त कार का शीशा
Delhi NCR

मेकअप कराकर लौट रहीं दुल्हनों की कार पर हमला, विरोध करने पर तोड़फोड़, चार लोग घायल

27 मई 2019

मनोज तिवारी और अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अगले साल फरवरी में एक फिल्म आएगी 'एक था केजरीवाल':  मनोज तिवारी

27 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.