द्वारका मोड़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन आगे कूदा शख्स, अब तक नहीं हुई पहचान

DCP Metro: A male, aged around 50 years has committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor Metro Station. The incident happened at platform number - 1, at around 10:10 am today. Identity of the deceased yet to be ascertained. https://t.co/UhyymSEa9S pic.twitter.com/VtUbapcWLB— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
निर्भया के दोषियों में से एक मुकेश सिंह ने पटियाला हाउस अदालत से जारी डेथ वारंट को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी, जिसे अदालत ने खारिज कर दिया है....
15 जनवरी 2020