द्वारका मोड़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन आगे कूदा शख्स, अब तक नहीं हुई पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 11:32 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के द्वारका मोड़ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक शख्स ने चलती मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी।
प्राथमिक जानकारी के अनुसार इस शख्स की उम्र लगभग 50 साल है। पुलिस ने बताया कि उनके पास पीसीआर पर 10.10 बजे कॉल आई थी। यह घटना नोएडा से द्वारका जाने वाले प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर एक पर हुई।

पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है और इस शख्स की अब तक पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। इस शख्स ने क्यों खुदकुशी की इसका भी कारण सामने नहीं आ सका  है।

 
dwarka mor metro man jumps in front of metro suicide crime in delhi delhi police dmrc delhi metro
