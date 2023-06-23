Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Delhi LG wrote a letter to Kejriwal government writing names of several hospitals and names of stalled project

LG ने दिल्ली सरकार को घेरा: पत्र में कहा- अस्पताल निर्माण योजना लक्ष्य से 10 साल पीछे, रुके प्रोजेक्ट भी गिनाए

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2023 07:56 AM IST
सार

पत्र में कहा है कि न केवल सिरसपुर में नए अस्पताल का निर्माण कार्य निर्धारित समय से एक साल पीछे चल रहा है, बल्कि लोक नायक, गुरु गोबिंद सिंह, डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर, राव तुला राम और अरुणा आसफ अली जैसे मौजूदा अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की बढ़ोतरी में भी तीन साल से अधिक की देरी हुई है। 

Delhi LG wrote a letter to Kejriwal government writing names of several hospitals and names of stalled project
उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना और अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us

विस्तार

दिल्ली की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था पर उपराज्यपाल ने चिंता जताई है। अस्पताल निर्माण में हो रही देरी पर दिल्ली सरकार को अवगत भी कराया है। इस बाबत उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को पत्र भी लिखा है।

पत्र में कहा है कि न केवल सिरसपुर में नए अस्पताल का निर्माण कार्य निर्धारित समय से एक साल पीछे चल रहा है, बल्कि लोक नायक, गुरु गोबिंद सिंह, डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर, राव तुला राम और अरुणा आसफ अली जैसे मौजूदा अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की बढ़ोतरी में भी तीन साल से अधिक की देरी हुई है। पत्र में उपराज्यपाल ने कहा है कि इंदिरा गांधी अस्पताल का काम 2012-13 में शुरू हुआ था। 10 साल बीत जाने के बावजूद अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ है। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि भगवान महावीर, अरुणा आसफ अली और दीपचंद बंधू अस्पताल में अभी तक काम ही चल रहा है। दीप चंद बंधु अस्पताल का काम 2019 में शुरू किए गया था और 2020 तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य था। तीन साल बाद भी पूरा होने की कोई निश्चित तारीख नहीं है।

उपराज्यपाल ने कहा कि 17 अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की वृद्धि और समय पर एक नए अस्पताल के निर्माण से दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए लगभग 12,500 अतिरिक्त बिस्तर उपलब्ध हो जाते। इनमें से कई अस्पतालों की परियोजनाएं, जिनकी 2014 और 2019 में जोर शोर से घोषणा की गई थी और कहा गया था कि 2017 से 2020 तक तैयार कर लिया जाएगा, लेकिन यह योजना भी अधूरी है। अगर समय पर अस्पताल निर्माण की योजना पूरी कर ली जाती तो कोविड महामारी के दौरान बिस्तरों की अनुपलब्धता नहीं होती। 

जनता को गुमराह कर रहे एलजी: सौरभ भारद्वाज
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार लोगों की सुविधा के लिए बेहतर अस्पतालों का निर्माण कर रही है। उन्होंने उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना की ओर से अस्पतालों के निर्माण को लेकर उठाए गए सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि जल्द ही लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा के साथ अस्पताल मिलेंगे। भारद्वाज ने सक्सेना पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उन्हें संबंधित अधिकारी गलत तथ्य के साथ सूचित कर रहे हैं। वह दिल्ली की जनता को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि अस्पतालों के निर्माण कार्य में हो रही देरी के डाटा तथ्यात्मक रूप से गलत है। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान भी दिल्ली सरकार ने अतिरिक्त बेड का बेहतर प्रबंधन किया था।

सरकार का इरादा सिर्फ प्रचार का
सक्सेना ने कहा कि सरकार का इरादा सिर्फ प्रचार करने का है। इसके अलावा कुछ भी नहीं है। काम जमीनी स्तर पर होना चाहिए ना की केवल प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए। विलंबित अस्पताल परियोजनाओं पर मीडिया रिपोर्टों का भी हवाला उपराज्यपाल ने दिया है। वास्तव में यह दिल्ली के लिए गंभीर चिंता का विषय है। जहां जनसंख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है।  यह कहने के लिए बाध्य हूं कि जमीनी स्तर पर स्थिति पूरी तरह से विपरीत है। योजना में देरी की वजह से लागत में बढ़ोतरी आम बात हो गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed