दिल्ली: उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल कोविड पॉजिटिव, खुद को किया आइसोलेट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी Updated Fri, 30 Apr 2021 03:05 PM IST

सार

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। यह जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया है कि उन्हें हल्के लक्षण हैं जिसके चलते उन्होंने खुद को घर में ही आईसोलेट कर लिया है।
 
anil baijal
anil baijal
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। यह जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया है कि उन्हें हल्के लक्षण हैं, जिसके चलते उन्होंने खुद को घर में ही आईसोलेट कर लिया है।
उपराज्यपाल ने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट कर बताया, 'मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है और मुझे मामूली लक्षण हैं। मैंने खुद को आईसोलेट कर लिया है और जो लोग भी पिछले दिनों मेरे संपर्क आए थे उन सब का टेस्ट हो चुका है। मैं दिल्ली के कार्य और हालात अपने निवास से ही मॉनिटर करता रहूंगा।'

 


 

city & states delhi ncr anil baijal coronavirus in delhi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

