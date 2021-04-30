दिल्ली: उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल कोविड पॉजिटिव, खुद को किया आइसोलेट

I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.
Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.
Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence.
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021
