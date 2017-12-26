बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्लीवालों को केजरीवाल सरकार ने दिया झटका, 20% तक बढ़ाए पानी के दाम
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:31 PM IST
केजरीवाल सरकार ने दिल्लीवालों को बड़ा झटका देते हुए पानी की दरों में 20 प्रतिशत तक का इजाफा कर दिया है। बता दें कि मंगलवार को यह फैसला केजरीवाल की अगुवाई वाले दिल्ली जल बोर्ड ने लिया।
हालांकि, जो लोग प्रति माह 20,000 लीटर तक पानी इस्तेमाल करते हैं यह फैसला उन पर लागू नहीं होगा। यानी उन्हें पानी मुफ्त ही मिलेगा। इस तरह सरकार ने 20 हजार लीटर तक पानी इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए तीसरे साल भी पानी फ्री रखा है।
अब जल बोर्ड के इस फैसले पर राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। जल बोर्ड के सदस्य और बीजेपी पार्षद जयप्रकाश ने बताया कि जब बोर्ड ने पानी की दरों में बढ़ोत्तरी का ऐलान किया तो उस वक्त केजरीवाल भी बैठक में मौजूद थे और उनकी मंजूरी से ही यह दाम बढ़े हैं।
वहीं दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री और जल बोर्ड के मेंबर रहे कपिल मिश्रा ने भी केजरीवाल पर कुछ इस तरह हमला बोला है-
