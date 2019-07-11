शहर चुनें

केन्द्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन से लोकसभा में उनके निर्वाचन को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर मांगा गया जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 04:49 PM IST
Harshvardhan
Harshvardhan
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को केन्द्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन से लोकसभा में उनके निर्वाचन को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर जवाब मांगा। याचिका में केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन पर आरोप लगाया गया है कि चुनाव के लिए नामांकिन करने के दौरान उन्होंने अपने द्वारका वाले मकान के कीमत की सही जानकारी नहीं दी थी। 
याचिका में कहा गया है कि दिल्ली से सटे द्वारका के आवासीय इलाके में मंत्री हर्षवर्धन की पत्नी ने एक अपार्टमेंट लिया था, जिसकी सही कीमत नहीं बताई गई। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 24 सितंबर को होगी।

delhi news delhi high court union minister harshvardhan harshvardhan bjp health minister harshvardhan
