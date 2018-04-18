शहर चुनें

कोर्ट का आदेश कठुआ पीड़िता की पहचान उजागर करने वाले को होगी 6 महीने की जेल और 10 लाख जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 12:18 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ मामले की पीड़िता की पहचान उजागर करने को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश दिया है।
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस भेज कर कहा कि जिस भी मीडिया हाउस ने कठुआ गैंगरेप पीड़िता की पहचान उजागर की है उनको 10 लाख रुपये कोर्ट को देने होंगे। ये राशि कोर्ट जम्मू-कश्मीर के पीड़ित मुआवजा फंड में भेज देगी।
  साथ ही हाईकोर्ट ने ये भी कहा है कि जो भी इस मामले में आरोपी पाया जाएगा उसको 6 महीने की जेल की सजा होगी। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई अब 25 अप्रैल को की जाएगी।



Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

