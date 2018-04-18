साथ ही हाईकोर्ट ने ये भी कहा है कि जो भी इस मामले में आरोपी पाया जाएगा उसको 6 महीने की जेल की सजा होगी। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई अब 25 अप्रैल को की जाएगी।
Delhi High Court orders media houses who had revealed the identity of #KathuaCase victim and to whom notices were issued to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the court. The Court will transfer the amount to J&K victims compensation fund— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
Kathua Rape Case: Delhi High Court says anyone who discloses rape victim's identity can be imprisoned for 6 months. Next date of hearing in the case is 25th April.— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी बॉर्डर से सटे मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी जिले में एक सड़क हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई वहीं कई गायल हो गए। हादसा बारातियों से भरे मिनी ट्रक के सोन नदी में गिरने के कारण हुआ।
18 अप्रैल 2018