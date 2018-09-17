शहर चुनें

DUSU Election: प्राइवेट ईवीएम पर हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस, केंद्र सरकार और डीयू समेत कई से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 06:18 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court
दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने डीयूएसयू चुनावों के दौरान प्राइवेट ईवीएम के इस्तेमाल पर केंद्र सरकार, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय, डीयूएसयू अध्यक्ष और अन्य को नोटिस जारी किया है। 
दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने फिलहाल चुनाव में इस्तेमाल किए गए ईवीएम को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए केंद्र को निर्देश दिया है। इस मामले में अब अगली सुनवाई 29 अक्टूबर को होगी।

आपको बता दें कि कुछ कैंडिडेट्स ने प्राइवेट ईवीएम पर सवाल उठाते हुए याचिका दायर की थी। इस याचिका पर ही हाईकोर्ट ने यह नोटिस जारी किया है। 
 

 

dusu election 2018 डूसू चुनाव 2018 delhi high court delhi university
