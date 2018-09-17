Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Delhi University, DUSU President and others on a plea by a some candidates raising question on private procurement of EVMs for the DUSU polls. HC directs Centre to secure the EVMs used in the polls. Next date of hearing is 29th October— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कॉन्क्लेव युवाओं द्वारा सूचित प्रोग्रामिंग और नीति को प्रभावित करने के लिए केंद्रित बहु-स्टेकहोल्डर चर्चाओं की एक श्रृंखला को प्रभावित करने के लिए एक समान-मंच मंच पर युवा, सरकार, तकनीकी एजेंसियों और नागरिक समाज के हितधारकों को एक साथ लाया।
17 सितंबर 2018