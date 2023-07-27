Delhi: दिल्ली HC ने होटल एसोसिएशन पर लगाया एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना, मनमाना सर्विस चार्ज वसूलना पड़ा भारी

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सर्विस चार्ज से संबंधित अपने निर्देशों का पालन न करने पर रेस्तरां और होटल एसोसिएशन पर एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। इस जुर्माने का भुगतान उपभोक्ता मामलो के विभाग भारत सरकार को किया जाना है। दिशा निर्देश जारी होने के बाद से सर्विस चार्ज के खिलाफ नेशनल कंज्यूमर हेल्पलाइन पर चार हजार से अधिक शिकायतें दर्ज की गई हैं।

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 1,00,000 cost on Restaurant and Hotel Associations for non-compliance of its directions pertaining to Service Charge. Cost to be paid to the Department of Consumer Affairs: Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution pic.twitter.com/b7RsbLyK5a