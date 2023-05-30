Manish Sisodia Bail: शराब घोटाले में मनीष सिसोदिया को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से बड़ा झटका, अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
न्यायमूर्ति दिनेश कुमार शर्मा की खंडपीठ ने सिसोदिया को जमानत देने से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि सिसोदिया के शक्तिशाली व्यक्ति होने के कारण उनके गवाहों को प्रभावित करने की संभावना है।
Former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to move to Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's decision on bail— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
Delhi HC rejected his bail plea in the CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of previous liquor policy in national capital. https://t.co/GsYNTJfxzQ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed