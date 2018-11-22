शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi HC reserves order on National Herald newspaper case

हेराल्ड हाउस मामले में दिल्ली कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित, केंद्र ने कहा- शर्तों का हुआ उल्लंघन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 04:14 PM IST
दिल्ली कोर्ट
दिल्ली कोर्ट
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हेराल्ड हाउस मामले में दिल्ली कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। कोर्ट ने यथा स्थिति बनाएं रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने कोर्ट में कहा कि एजेएल ने लीज की शर्तों का उल्लंघन किया है। केंद्र ने कोर्ट को बताया कि सरकार की जमीन पर बनी बिल्डिंग पर प्रिंटिग प्रेस चलाने के बजाय उसे किसी दूसरी कंपनी को किराए पर दे दिया गया था।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बारावफात पर ईद-ए-मिलाद जुलूस के दौरान दो समुदायों में संघर्ष
Kanpur

यूपीः बारावफात जुलूस के दौरान कानपुर में तनाव, दो समुदायों के बीच संघर्ष का कारण आया सामने

22 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

150 करोड़ भी पार नहीं कर पाई अमिताभ और आमिर की 'ठग्स', 14वें दिन कमाए महज इतने लाख

22 नवंबर 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Thugs Of Hindostan
Bollywood

150 करोड़ भी पार नहीं कर पाई अमिताभ और आमिर की 'ठग्स', 14वें दिन कमाए महज इतने लाख

22 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

रिसेप्शन में सारी लाइम लाइट ले गई रणवीर की 'साली', दीपिका पादुकोण से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत था लुक

22 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन में सारी लाइम लाइट ले गई रणवीर की 'साली', दीपिका पादुकोण से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत था लुक

22 नवंबर 2018

Moroccan woman killed partner after he revealed plans to marry someone else
International

प्यार में धोखा मिलने पर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के किए टुकड़े, बिरयानी बनाकर परोस दिया

21 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

तैमूर नाम के खिलौने मार्केट में आए तो सैफ-करीना हुए हैरान, बोले- 'इस खिलौना कंपनी को तो...'

21 नवंबर 2018

घुड़सवारी करते दिखे तैमूर, चदं पलों में तस्वीरें वायरल देखिएगा जरूर
तैमूर
करीना कपूर और तैमूर
तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

तैमूर नाम के खिलौने मार्केट में आए तो सैफ-करीना हुए हैरान, बोले- 'इस खिलौना कंपनी को तो...'

21 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की हार से झल्लाए शिखर धवन, बोले- खराब फील्डिंग ने डुबा दी लुटिया

22 नवंबर 2018

शिखर धवन
Glenn Maxwell
virat kohli catch
खलील अहमद
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की हार से झल्लाए शिखर धवन, बोले- खराब फील्डिंग ने डुबा दी लुटिया

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi hc national herald national herald newspaper
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

mohammad shami
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी ने बीसीसीआई की चेतावनी को किया नजरअंदाज, फिर दे डाला यह बयान

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Smart gaushala will be built in Moradabad
Moradabad

यूपी: लाकड़ी में बनेगी स्मार्ट गौशाला, 1.98 करोड़ से होगी तैयार

22 नवंबर 2018

kartik purnima 2018 Express trains stop in Garhmukteswar and Kankatheer
Moradabad

श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर और कांकाठेर में रुकेंगी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

22 नवंबर 2018

इटली की सैलानी को बंदर ने काटा
Agra

ताजमहल के पास इटली की सैलानी को बंदर ने काटा, दिल्ली भेजा

22 नवंबर 2018

zombie photoshoot
World of Wonders

क्या सच में इंसानों का मांस खाता है ये बच्चा? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली हकीकत

21 नवंबर 2018

accused of daughters rape cuts off own penis in Kerala jail
Weird Stories

जेल में कैदी ने काट लिया ऐसा अंग, पता चलते ही जेलर दंग

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, उतारी गंगा की आरती, रचा इतिहास

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गुरुवार दिन में गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे। यहां पहुंचकर उन्होंने गंगा आरती की। योगी पश्चिमी यूपी के प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में शामिल होने वाले पहले मुख्यमंत्री हैं।

22 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
केजरीवाल और अंशू प्रकाश
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल-सिसोदिया की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अंशु प्रकाश से मांगा जवाब

22 नवंबर 2018

hashimpura massacre
Delhi NCR

हाशिमपुरा कांडः 16 में से 4 दोषियों ने दिल्ली कोर्ट में किया आत्मसमर्पण, अन्य के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

fire
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट इंडिया की इमारत में लगी आग, 4 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर

22 नवंबर 2018

आप नेता
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल की हत्या करवाना चाहती है भाजपा, उपराज्यपाल व गृह मंत्री को थी हमले जानकारी: सिसोदिया

21 नवंबर 2018

bpharma student suicide
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः बीफार्मा के छात्र ने लगाई फांसी, कहीं कॉलेज का वो फोन तो नहीं है वजह

21 नवंबर 2018

nursery admission
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: निजी स्कूलों में नर्सरी दाखिले की दौड़ 20 दिसंबर से

22 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

गंगा ढाबा
Delhi NCR

गंगा ढाबा बंद होने से बदल जाएगी जेएनयू की पहचान, छात्रसंघ और शिक्षक यूनियन ने चलाया अभियान

21 नवंबर 2018

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

मिर्ची हमले पर पहली बार बोले केजरीवालः ये लोग मिलकर मुझे मरवाना चाहते हैं

21 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने पीएम मोदी पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। सिब्बल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि प्रधानमंत्री को इतिहास की कोई जानकारी ही नहीं है। कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम मोदी से कई कठिन सवाल भी पूछे। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

17 नवंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना 1:06

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

THAK THAK GANG 2:04

नोएडा में 'ठक-ठक गैंग' के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 1:17

और जानलेवा हुई दिल्ली की हवा, 12 नवंबर तक बढ़ा ट्रकों की एंट्री पर बैन

11 नवंबर 2018

Related

सुखबीर सिंह बादल
Delhi NCR

84 दंगे देश के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा शर्मनाक, सोनिया व राहुल को हो लाई डिटेक्टर टेस्ट: सुखबीर

21 नवंबर 2018

आग बुझाने पहुंची दमकल गाड़ी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः वाईएमसीए बिल्डिंग में आग, दमकल की पांच गाड़ियां मौके पर

20 नवंबर 2018

नहर में गिरी कार
Delhi NCR

हापुड़: शादी समारोह से लौट रही कार नहर में गिरी, एक ही परिवार के तीन युवकों की मौत

21 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बाइक सवार युवक ने दूल्हे को गोली मारी, समारोह में मची अफरा-तफरी

20 नवंबर 2018

करोल बाग में आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः करोल बाग स्थित फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 4 की मौत 1 घायल

19 नवंबर 2018

ABVP president Ankiv basoya
Delhi NCR

DUSU के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अंकिव बसोया पर केस दर्ज, फिर से चुनाव कराने पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला

20 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.