Delhi HC reserves order on Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), (owner of National Herald newspaper)'s plea challenging Centre's decision which had cancelled its lease & ordered it to vacate Herald House on grounds of violation of lease clauses after concluding arguments on both sides— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गुरुवार दिन में गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे। यहां पहुंचकर उन्होंने गंगा आरती की। योगी पश्चिमी यूपी के प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थल गढ़ मुक्तेश्वर मेले में शामिल होने वाले पहले मुख्यमंत्री हैं।
22 नवंबर 2018