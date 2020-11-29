दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन शुरू, महिला एथलीट दौड़ साढ़े आठ बजे से

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस की दक्षिण रेंज के अतिरिक्त पुलिस आयुक्त एसडी मिश्रा ने बताया कि महिला एथलीट दौड़ सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे शुरू होगी। दोनों ही दौड़ में 40-40 महिला व पुरुष होंगे। दौड़ के दौरान कुछ जगहों पर रूट भी परिवर्तित किए गए हैं। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इसके लिए रूट एडवायजरी जारी की है।
Delhi Half Marathon flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Air Quality Index (AQI) around the stadium is at 249 (in poor category) as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
India Meteorological Dept (IMD) forecasts a minimum of 9°C & maximum of 26°C in Delhi for today. pic.twitter.com/NiRyaLEDao — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020
