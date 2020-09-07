दिल्ली सरकार ने बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को दी राहत, निर्धारित शुल्क में 50 प्रतिशत की कटौती 

Delhi govt provides relief in fixed power charges, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission reduces fixed charges for non-domestic/commercial & industrial consumers by 50% (i.e. from Rs. 250/ kVA/month to Rs. 125/kVA/month) for April & May 2020: Office of the Power Minister, Delhi— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
