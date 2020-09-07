शहर चुनें
दिल्ली सरकार ने बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को दी राहत, निर्धारित शुल्क में 50 प्रतिशत की कटौती 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 07:57 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली सरकार ने उपभोक्ताओं को राहत प्रदान की है। दिल्ली विद्युत विनियामक आयोग ने गैर-घरेलू / वाणिज्यिक और औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं के लिए अप्रैल और मई के निर्धारित शुल्क को 50% कम कर दिया है। यानी अब उपभोक्ताओं को 250 रुपये किलोवाट की जगह 125 रुपये किलोवाट के हिसाब से बिल देना होगा।  
